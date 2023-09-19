How to redeem your Payday 3 pre-order bonuses

In a heist, being quick is of the essence. And when it comes to Payday 3, buying the game ahead of its full release will net you some exclusive preorder bonuses.

The game releases in full on Sept. 21, so if you’re looking to snag some extra pizzazz for your heisters, time is of the essence.

If you’ve already preordered Payday 3, you should find these rewards in-game once you’ve logged in. That may not always be the case, though. Sometimes, your rewards may be missing. Here’s everything you can get by buying Payday 3 early and how we got the items to appear in our account.

All Payday 3 preorder bonuses and how to redeem them

Payday 3 has a series of different rewards. Regardless of what edition you choose, preordering the game will net you a Trifecta loot bag, with one item on each slot. Silver and Gold editions, as usual, come with more goodies. Here is what you can redeem, depending on what edition you have.

Preorder bonus: Trifecta Loot bag Venomous Verdigris mask Obsidian Glitz suit Cotton Stripe gloves

Trifecta Loot bag Silver Edition: Dark Sterling Mask

Dark Sterling Mask Gold Edition: Golden Slate gloves, Skull of Liberty mask, Dark Sterling Mask

Dress up your character before diving into action. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’ve preordered Payday 3 or have acquired the more advanced editions, you should find these items in your inventory. In our case, the items were missing, but a simple restart did the trick, as usual. Once we logged in, we found all our items in the Loadouts tab. We didn’t need to redeem them manually, though it took a restart for them to appear. While you could get lucky and get the items straight away, you don’t have to jump through more hoops than just booting up the game.

To equip the items, go to the Loadouts section on the main menu, then find them under the Appearance tab. You can equip each item on the appropriate slot, and you only need to equip them once for them to take effect.

If you bought the Silver version of the game, you’ll receive three days of early access and a six-month season pass, with two heists, and tailor and weapon packs. The Gold edition comes with the same bonuses, but with a one-year season pass in total, including four heists and more packs for your heisting. Developer Starbreeze already shared a bit of what’s in stock for Year One of Payday 3, including events, new characters, enemies, and more. If you’ve shelled out for the Silver or Gold editions, keep an eye out for what you’ll get this year.

