Do you need to play Payday 2 before Payday 3?

Since Payday 3 is the third installment in the Payday series, new fans are understandably questioning whether they’ll need to play Payday 2 if they want to have any idea what is going on in the new game.

If you’ve never played a Payday game before, here’s the most important thing to know. These games are mission oriented, not story oriented. The idea is for the game to be played with friends, and that shows in the design. Still, there is story and lore here, so you might be wondering if you need to grind your way through Payday 2 so you understand everything that’s going on in Payday 3.

Can you play Payday 3 without playing Payday 2?

You do not need to play any other Payday games before you play Payday 3.

Good news if you’re worried about not understanding the story or characters in Payday 3. Ever heard of a bank robbery before? How about of a bank robber? Great! You understand the story and characters of Payday.

While the characters are carrying over from Payday 2 and they do have personal stories, those stories are something you’ll learn as you play the game. Think of it as another iteration of the characters, rather than a continuation.

The dangers of the job. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The focus of Payday 3 is in the planning and execution of heists, meaning it follows a sort of match-based design. The characters have their lore, but like any match-based title, the lore is not something that unfolds throughout the course of the game. Rather, it’s presented in a finished state for players to read or watch if they so desire.

About the author