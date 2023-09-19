All weapons in Payday 3

There's a bunch of them to choose from.

Having the right weapons in Payday 3 can be almost as important as the tactics you use. Some guns and attachments are more suited to your approach, whether it’s stealth or sheer chaos.

The good news is, Payday 3 has a ton of weapons in stock for all playstyles. As you rank up in the game, you’ll unlock new weapons and more attachments to tweak them as you see fit. Presets and weapons of the same type share levels, and leveling a weapon will grant you mods for that type.

There is no dearth of guns in Payday 3, with multiple weapon types available. You’ll unlock more options as you level (with the last base weapon unlock at level 77), and you’ll even find preset weapons that have set attachments.

Here are all the weapons you can use in Payday 3 at launch. We’ll update this list when the developer adds more weapons.

Payday 3: All weapons

If you’re heisting in Payday 3 at launch, you’ll have 17 base weapons to choose from and another two if you’re looking for some overkill. You can customize these weapons as you go, tweaking them to your preference as long as you have unlocked the necessary attachments.

We weren’t exaggerating when we said there were a lot of them. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Car-4 (AR): Unlocked by default

(AR): Unlocked by default Signature 40 (Pistol): Unlocked by default

(Pistol): Unlocked by default Reinfeld 880 (Shotgun): Unlocked at level two

(Shotgun): Unlocked at level two J&M Castigo 44 (Revolver): Unlocked at level 10

(Revolver): Unlocked at level 10 SA A144 (Marksman): Unlocked at level 15

(Marksman): Unlocked at level 15 FIK PC9 (SMG): Unlocked at level 18

(SMG): Unlocked at level 18 Northwest B-9 (AT): Unlocked at level 21

(AT): Unlocked at level 21 Stryk 7 (Pistol): Unlocked at level 25

(Pistol): Unlocked at level 25 Ziv Commando (SMG): Unlocked at level 29

(SMG): Unlocked at level 29 KU-59 (AR): Unlocked at level 35

(AR): Unlocked at level 35 SP Model 11 (Pistol): Unlocked at level 38

(Pistol): Unlocked at level 38 Mosconi 12 Classic (Shotgun): Unlocked at level 43

(Shotgun): Unlocked at level 43 Reinfeld 900S (Marksman): Unlocked at level 53

(Marksman): Unlocked at level 53 Signature 403 (Pistol): Unlocked at level 59

(Pistol): Unlocked at level 59 SG Compact 7 (SMG): Unlocked at level 65

(SMG): Unlocked at level 65 Sforza Bison (Revolver): Unlocked at level 70

(Revolver): Unlocked at level 70 VF-7S (AR): Unlocked at level 77

And the two Overkill weapons:

Overkill weapon: Marcom Mamba MGL (Grenade launcher)

(Grenade launcher) Overkill weapon: HET-5 Red Fox (Heavy sniper): Unlocked at level 40

All preset weapons in Payday 3

At launch, you can find 14 preset weapons in Payday 3. As their name indicates, preset weapons have set accessories. This means you can’t customize them, but with how powerful they can be, you may not even need to swap your attachments.

The last preset weapon unlocks at level 150, so there’s quite the long way to get there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

CAR-4 “Old Faithful” (AR): Unlocked through Infamous Rewards by reaching Infamy Rank one in Payday 2.

(AR): Unlocked through Infamous Rewards by reaching Infamy Rank one in Payday 2. Ziv Commando “Quick Murder” (SMG): Unlocked at level seven

(SMG): Unlocked at level seven R900S “Thunder Scythe” (Marksman): Unlocked at level 26

(Marksman): Unlocked at level 26 VF-7S “Featherlight” (AR): Unlocked at level 40

(AR): Unlocked at level 40 A114 “Sentinel” (Marksman): Unlocked at level 49

(Marksman): Unlocked at level 49 Castigo 44 “Tin Hammer” (Revolver): Unlocked at level 60

(Revolver): Unlocked at level 60 S40 “Square Off” (Pistol): Unlocked at level 67

(Pistol): Unlocked at level 67 SP M11 “Hard Cough” (Pistol): Unlocked at level 86

(Pistol): Unlocked at level 86 R880 “Porch King” (Shotgun): Unlocked at level 93

(Shotgun): Unlocked at level 93 CAR-4 “Monument” (AR): Unlocked at level 100

(AR): Unlocked at level 100 KU-59 “Ruthless” (AR): Unlocked at level 110

(AR): Unlocked at level 110 Stryk 7 “Hard Liquid” (Pistol): Unlocked at level 125

(Pistol): Unlocked at level 125 Bison “Long Rager” (Revolver): Unlocked at level 136

(Revolver): Unlocked at level 136 Mosconi 12C “The Poacher” (Shotgun): Unlocked at level 150

