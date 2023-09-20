All Payday 3 trophies and achievements

Time to start the Payday grind.

Four teammates shooting their weapons at police officers in Payday 3
Image via Starbreeze Studios

Payday 3 has a bunch of trophies to acquire by completing various missions in particular ways. Get a group of friends and you’ll fly through each one in no time.

You’ll find that Payday 3 has 22 achievements on Steam, with 23 on PlayStation 5 if you’re including the Platnum Trophy for completing each one. There are seven gold and bronze trophies and eight silver in Payday 3 on PS5. 

All Payday 3 Trophies and Achievements

Payday 3 Vault with money and gold and a guard shooting a shotgun behind a player with an america mask
Try robbing some banks in style. Image via Starbreeze Studios

Here’s what you’ll have to do to get the Platinum trophy on PS5:

AchievementDescriptionTrophy Type
No One Cared Who I WasPut on your mask Bronze
Art CriticComplete Under The Surphaze having stolen all art from the seven exhibitions on Very Hard or above Gold
True ConnoisseurSteal the painting by Shanda Latrell in Under the Surphaze on Very Hard or Above Gold
Crowd ControlComplete Road Rage without letting a single civilian flee, die, or be traded on Hard or AboveGold
Color Me SurprisedComplete No Rest For The Wicked without letting a dye pack explode on Very Hard or aboveSilver
Just… One… More…Complete No Rest For The Wicked having opened all deposit boxesBronze
Tech MogulOn 99 Boxes secure both hi-tech devices at their maximum value on Very Hard or aboveSilver
No Stone UnturnedComplete 99 Boxes having secured the maximum amount of bags on Hard or aboveGold
Unlimited PowerHave the EDGE, GRIT, and RUSH buffs active at the same time Bronze
Arts and CraftsCustomize a maskBronze
Guns Don’t Kill PeopleComplete a heist after getting at least 50 turret kills on Hard or aboveSilver
Cleanin’ It OutComplete Dirty Ice having secured all cleaned jewelry bags on Overkill Silver
Smash and GrabComplete Dirty Ice within 120 seconds of spawning Silver
Party CrasherComplete Rock the Cradle without having the VIP invitation in stealth on Hard or aboveBronze
AfterpartyComplete Rock The Cradle after surviving four full assaults on Very Hard or aboveSilver
Insurance PolicyComplete Touch The Sky with four active human shields on Hard or above Bronze
Spec OpsComplete Touch The Sky in stealth without killing a single guard on OverkillGold
Kitted OutUnlock all mods to a primary weaponBronze
Closing The AccountOn Gold and Sharke empty the vault of its valuables and secure all the lot on Hard or aboveSilver
The Hard WayComplete Gold and Sharke in stealth without accessing the HR computerSilver
Danger, High VoltageStun four law enforces by destroying a Zapper’s battery pack on Hard or aboveGold
Traffic ControlComplete Road rage without the truck having stopped until the end on Overkill Gold
About the author
Harrison Thomas

CS:GO, Overwatch, and Valorant Staff Writer - Played CS:GO since 2012 and keep a close eye on other titles. Give me a game and I'll write about it. Ranks are private information. Contact [email protected]

More Stories by Harrison Thomas