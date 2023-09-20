Payday 3 has a bunch of trophies to acquire by completing various missions in particular ways. Get a group of friends and you’ll fly through each one in no time.

You’ll find that Payday 3 has 22 achievements on Steam, with 23 on PlayStation 5 if you’re including the Platnum Trophy for completing each one. There are seven gold and bronze trophies and eight silver in Payday 3 on PS5.

All Payday 3 Trophies and Achievements

Try robbing some banks in style. Image via Starbreeze Studios

Here’s what you’ll have to do to get the Platinum trophy on PS5:

Achievement Description Trophy Type No One Cared Who I Was Put on your mask Bronze Art Critic Complete Under The Surphaze having stolen all art from the seven exhibitions on Very Hard or above Gold True Connoisseur Steal the painting by Shanda Latrell in Under the Surphaze on Very Hard or Above Gold Crowd Control Complete Road Rage without letting a single civilian flee, die, or be traded on Hard or Above Gold Color Me Surprised Complete No Rest For The Wicked without letting a dye pack explode on Very Hard or above Silver Just… One… More… Complete No Rest For The Wicked having opened all deposit boxes Bronze Tech Mogul On 99 Boxes secure both hi-tech devices at their maximum value on Very Hard or above Silver No Stone Unturned Complete 99 Boxes having secured the maximum amount of bags on Hard or above Gold Unlimited Power Have the EDGE, GRIT, and RUSH buffs active at the same time Bronze Arts and Crafts Customize a mask Bronze Guns Don’t Kill People Complete a heist after getting at least 50 turret kills on Hard or above Silver Cleanin’ It Out Complete Dirty Ice having secured all cleaned jewelry bags on Overkill Silver Smash and Grab Complete Dirty Ice within 120 seconds of spawning Silver Party Crasher Complete Rock the Cradle without having the VIP invitation in stealth on Hard or above Bronze Afterparty Complete Rock The Cradle after surviving four full assaults on Very Hard or above Silver Insurance Policy Complete Touch The Sky with four active human shields on Hard or above Bronze Spec Ops Complete Touch The Sky in stealth without killing a single guard on Overkill Gold Kitted Out Unlock all mods to a primary weapon Bronze Closing The Account On Gold and Sharke empty the vault of its valuables and secure all the lot on Hard or above Silver The Hard Way Complete Gold and Sharke in stealth without accessing the HR computer Silver Danger, High Voltage Stun four law enforces by destroying a Zapper’s battery pack on Hard or above Gold Traffic Control Complete Road rage without the truck having stopped until the end on Overkill Gold

