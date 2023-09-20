Payday 3 has a bunch of trophies to acquire by completing various missions in particular ways. Get a group of friends and you’ll fly through each one in no time.
You’ll find that Payday 3 has 22 achievements on Steam, with 23 on PlayStation 5 if you’re including the Platnum Trophy for completing each one. There are seven gold and bronze trophies and eight silver in Payday 3 on PS5.
All Payday 3 Trophies and Achievements
Here’s what you’ll have to do to get the Platinum trophy on PS5:
|Achievement
|Description
|Trophy Type
|No One Cared Who I Was
|Put on your mask
|Bronze
|Art Critic
|Complete Under The Surphaze having stolen all art from the seven exhibitions on Very Hard or above
|Gold
|True Connoisseur
|Steal the painting by Shanda Latrell in Under the Surphaze on Very Hard or Above
|Gold
|Crowd Control
|Complete Road Rage without letting a single civilian flee, die, or be traded on Hard or Above
|Gold
|Color Me Surprised
|Complete No Rest For The Wicked without letting a dye pack explode on Very Hard or above
|Silver
|Just… One… More…
|Complete No Rest For The Wicked having opened all deposit boxes
|Bronze
|Tech Mogul
|On 99 Boxes secure both hi-tech devices at their maximum value on Very Hard or above
|Silver
|No Stone Unturned
|Complete 99 Boxes having secured the maximum amount of bags on Hard or above
|Gold
|Unlimited Power
|Have the EDGE, GRIT, and RUSH buffs active at the same time
|Bronze
|Arts and Crafts
|Customize a mask
|Bronze
|Guns Don’t Kill People
|Complete a heist after getting at least 50 turret kills on Hard or above
|Silver
|Cleanin’ It Out
|Complete Dirty Ice having secured all cleaned jewelry bags on Overkill
|Silver
|Smash and Grab
|Complete Dirty Ice within 120 seconds of spawning
|Silver
|Party Crasher
|Complete Rock the Cradle without having the VIP invitation in stealth on Hard or above
|Bronze
|Afterparty
|Complete Rock The Cradle after surviving four full assaults on Very Hard or above
|Silver
|Insurance Policy
|Complete Touch The Sky with four active human shields on Hard or above
|Bronze
|Spec Ops
|Complete Touch The Sky in stealth without killing a single guard on Overkill
|Gold
|Kitted Out
|Unlock all mods to a primary weapon
|Bronze
|Closing The Account
|On Gold and Sharke empty the vault of its valuables and secure all the lot on Hard or above
|Silver
|The Hard Way
|Complete Gold and Sharke in stealth without accessing the HR computer
|Silver
|Danger, High Voltage
|Stun four law enforces by destroying a Zapper’s battery pack on Hard or above
|Gold
|Traffic Control
|Complete Road rage without the truck having stopped until the end on Overkill
|Gold