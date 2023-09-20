All heists in Payday 3

Heists in Payday 3 are more than just a quick way to make money. The game brings plenty of missions, which come with different approaches, unique settings, and even some exposition on the in-game world (and, of course, as much money as you can get away with stealing).

Payday 3 released with eight heists, though developer Starbreeze already shared its plans for more heists released as extra content. Each of these missions has a unique theme. You can rob the prestigious Surphaze art gallery, intercept an armored vehicle filled with mineral resources, and even sneak into the penthouse of Mason Laurent, former officer of the defunct Murkywater private military company (PMC).

While the missions follow a specific sequence, you don’t need to play all the heists in order in Payday 3. You can dive into heists regardless of progress, but completing them in succession will unlock two cutscenes: one is an epilogue to the heist you just finished, while the other one is a prologue to the next heist. These cinematics help advance the story and explain a bit more of the game world—but, of course, you can always experience the mayhem first and the story later.

Here are all the eight heists released in Payday 3 at launch, listed in order.

Payday 3 Heist list

No Rest for the Wicked : A robbery on a branch of the Secure Capital Bank. Go in stealthy or use thermite to get into the vault, then disable the dye packs before they burst and carry as much money as you can into the escape.

: A robbery on a branch of the Secure Capital Bank. Go in stealthy or use thermite to get into the vault, then disable the dye packs before they burst and carry as much money as you can into the escape. Road Rage: Stop an armored transport, rob the rare resources on board, and get out—if you can make it past the cops.

Stop an armored transport, rob the rare resources on board, and get out—if you can make it past the cops. Dirty Ice: A job on the Ashton Fine Jewelry. Steal some diamonds, weed out the ones that are marked, and escape with your ill-gotten gains.

A job on the Ashton Fine Jewelry. Steal some diamonds, weed out the ones that are marked, and escape with your ill-gotten gains. Rock the Cradle: Get into the Neon Cradle nightclub and steal a hard drive with a crypto wallet. If the alarm is activated, the crypto wallet gets wiped, but you can still snag some other loot.

Get into the Neon Cradle nightclub and steal a hard drive with a crypto wallet. If the alarm is activated, the crypto wallet gets wiped, but you can still snag some other loot. Under the Surphaze: Steal some of the paintings on display in the Surphaze art gallery, then escape by chopper. When you’re not shooting or looting, take in the view of the Brooklyn Bridge.

Steal some of the paintings on display in the Surphaze art gallery, then escape by chopper. When you’re not shooting or looting, take in the view of the Brooklyn Bridge. Gold & Sharke: A bank robbery with a pinch of revenge. Steal the money from the main branch of Gold & Sharke, and while you’re at it, find some dirt on Patricia J. Sharke—”the bitch who stole your money and tried to have you killed,” as Shade eloquently puts it.

A bank robbery with a pinch of revenge. Steal the money from the main branch of Gold & Sharke, and while you’re at it, find some dirt on Patricia J. Sharke—”the bitch who stole your money and tried to have you killed,” as Shade eloquently puts it. 99 Boxes: Steal a bunch of high-tech equipment that must be kept under refrigeration, or else it degrades.

Steal a bunch of high-tech equipment that must be kept under refrigeration, or else it degrades. Touch the Sky: Get into the penthouse of the former leader of a PMC and steal an encryption key.

