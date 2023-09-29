99 Boxes heist guide Payday 3

Stealth is boring, and in the 99 Boxes heist, you’ll be able to fight off cops and security guards as loudly as you want. Payday 3 gives players the opportunity to explore various heist methods, but if you’re here, you’ll be going loud.

This can be a brutal fight depending on the difficulty. But, I survived, and that means you can too.

99 Boxes Heist Guide in Payday 3

Access the Warehouse

Access the Warehouse

This part of the heist can be done with your mask on immediately if you choose to. Run straight toward the warehouse ahead of you. Then go toward the guard office box ahead of you and go around to the right, so you don’t have to lockpick the door on the left. Go beyond the boom gate and do what you will with the guard.

This guard will have a phone to hack sitting in his back pocket. If you kill him, it will drop where he died. If you kill him, answer his radio to keep the cops from showing up immediately and head down the side of the warehouse.

Keep going until you see the first door on the left. This will require a lockpick, and there will be a camera above it.

Open up the refrigerated truck and Set up the nitrogen coolant

Open up the refrigerated truck and Set up the nitrogen coolant

The truck will be on the other side of the warehouse against the wall. While you’re on your way to find it, there’s a wooden box on top of some crates. This contains the nitrogen coolant and needs to be placed in the truck anyway. You can find it in the middle of the warehouse, and you should run by it to get to the truck. Access the truck, and place the coolant inside.

Find and hack the computer

Find and hack the computer

In my playthrough, the computer was in the yellow room upstairs. This can be easily spotted from the truck. The stairs are behind the yellow room, and once you find them, go up and break a window. This means you can just hop through, and hack the computer.

Once you’ve hacked the computer you will see where you have to go next. In my playthrough, I was told to find the container in row A94 in the west yard.

Look for the right container

Look for the right container

This is where you’ll be out in the open and likely surrounded by police. The one benefit to this area is, that you’ll be able to climb atop the metal crates and escape if need be.

Enter the storage yard by getting the zipline. I found the zipline in the orange crate just outside the warehouse and to the right of the “Roger Willson” truck. Once you’ve got the zipline, follow the marker up the stairs to the zipline across to the west yard. There are two crates to look for. I found both of mine on the right side when you’re facing away. Both are white, which makes it easier to spot as every other container is green.

Steal the hi-tech components

Steal the hi-tech components

On the ends of both white containers, there will be the option to place a device. The only issue is that you don’t have the thermite to open it. This is where a helicopter will come to deliver your thermite. But, it will be back near the warehouse again.

Once you’ve got the thermite, go back to the container and start the ignition. This will take some time and require you to stay alive—good luck.

As the doors open, you will be given your next task.

Bypass the security

Bypass the security

Interact with the iPad device on the wall, and head back outside. The next step is to stand in the circles scattered around the containers. Go from circle to circle, until you’ve filled up each bar. This will take some time and will likely mean you’ll have to fight the police. This can get rough, so keep extra shields and med packs close by.

Once you’ve filled up the bar, head back to the white container and pick up the degradable device. This device loses value the longer you have it in your hands. That means you have to pretty much sprint to the truck inside the warehouse without stopping to get the most value out of it.

Once you’ve found the truck, place it inside and repeat the process once more.

Prepare the truck for transport

Prepare the truck for transport

Now you’ve placed both degradable items in the back of the truck. Shut the truck doors and go outside once more. You’ll have to lay down tire strips to burst the police’s tires.

Exit the warehouse from the closest door to the right of the truck, and head right again. You’ll be able to find strips in the back of a brown container outside. Grab the spike trips and place them next to the police cars further up towards the west side.

Once they’re down, you can now run back toward the front of the truck and stand in the escape zone by the bonnet.

Stand there for three seconds and await the end of the heist.

