As one of the few supports who can hit headshots and get kills like the best DPS heroes can, Zenyatta is a key hero to learn in Overwatch 2, and to get the most value out of Zenyatta, having the right crosshair matters.

Here is the best Zenyatta crosshair in Overwatch, why it is so good, and how crucial it can be to winning fights and leading your team to victory.

Best Zenyatta Overwatch crosshair is a simple one

When it comes to crosshairs in gaming, two things matter: small size and a lack of distraction. These two key points are then built off of the heroes you play in Overwatch.

For Zenyatta, the best crosshair revolves around how he can function like a hitscan hero. His Orbs of Destruction, his primary and secondary fire, have no dropoff. When firing your Orbs, they will always land exactly where you aim them, no matter how far away your enemies are. So, using a crosshair which is also good for hitscan heroes like Ashe, Widowmaker, and Cassidy, also works perfectly for Zenyatta.

The basic crosshair with no gap allows for precision with your primary and secondary.

The best Zenyatta crosshair in Overwatch 2. | Screengrab via Dot Esports

The color for the crosshair is your choice, but sticking to a unique color that doesn’t appear across any maps is a smart idea, as that will allow you to see your crosshair at all times, not having to worry about it blending into the background.

Here are the exact details for the best Zenyatta crosshair:

Zenyatta Overwatch crosshair settings

Show accuracy = off

Color = Green (changeable)

Thickness = 1

Crosshair length = 12

Center gap = 7

Opacity = 85 percent

Outline opacity = 50 percent

Dot size = 2

Dot opacity = 100 percent

Scale with resolution = on

While this is the best crosshair, there are aspects to it you can shift to your liking. The color is one example, but another is opacity. Try and go for a color and opacity combo that allows you to hit shots but also doesn’t distract you or cover too much of the screen.

On a similar note, don’t make the dot size or thickness any larger, as that will lead to a bulky crosshair that will cover up targets when you need to aim a long distance. With this all complete, you should be able to aim at long distances and get some secondary fire volleys onto your opponents with more accuracy.

Now, get out there and start popping enemy heads as Zenyatta.

