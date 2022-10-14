Overwatch 2 Patch 3.38: Full notes and October 13 updates

Once one bug is removed, three more appear.

Overwatch 2 has finally released a patch for the copious amount of bugs and issues plaguing its launch. But has it fixed all of them?

No, it has not. There are still countless issues that require Blizzard’s focus. Players have had issues with crashing, even being forced to reinstall the title due to “Error Starting Game” prompts forcing them out of lobbies. The game is in desperate need of work, but to be fair, it will take some time to chip away at all the issues.

The newest Overwatch 2 patch, 3.38, was released on Oct. 13, fixing a wide variety of issues. The patch tackled a series of bugs involving general problems and stability issues which impacted Heroes, maps, and gameplay as a whole.

Here’s a list of all the changes and fixes in Overwatch 2 patch 3.38.

Overwatch 2 patch 3.38 notes

Heroes

Zenyatta — No longer receives extra attack speed on top of the bonus from Kiriko’s ultimate.

Kiriko — Resolved an issue where ‘Yokai’ achievement was unattainable, fixed a bug with Swift Step that could result in the player being placed under the terrain in some cases.

Maps

Numbani and Necropolis have been added back to their map pools.

Competitive

Many players were ranked too low during the first week of Overwatch 2, so we are implementing a boost as players continue to play games for those affected by this issue.

Players who were ranked too low could have the feeling of being stuck in this rank.

Moving forward, players should be able to climb the ranks in their first rank update assuming they’re supposed to be higher based on their performance.

Players who haven’t ranked will not experience this issue after this patch.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with the Report interface on the console

Fixed a bug on PlayStation involving the inability to purchase other items in the store after a refund of another item

Fixed an issue where Legacy credits were not the default currency selected for purchases in the Hero Gallery

Fixed a bug where some Heroic emotes/poses were incorrectly locked and priced

Fixed items in the Hero Gallery that were not able to be purchased

Fixed an issue with the Spectator Options and made clicking in that menu more responsive

Resolved a bug with low resolution shop images displaying small on some platforms

Fixed an issue that caused the entire client to appear out of focus

Fixed a bug where Hero Unlock Challenges were not incrementing properly in Total Mayhem

Fixed the Challenge ‘System-Wide Malfunction’ not correctly incrementing

Fixed Challenges ‘Classy Flex’ and ‘Flex Your Power’ not progressing while in a Group

Fixed a bug with some Challenges not correctly showing up during the end of game flow

Resolved a bug where leaving Skirmish could cause Challenge progress to be lost

Fixed an issue where adjusting Render Scale to any value would cause graphical corruption

Fixed a bug where depth of field would remain active in gameplay and leave your screen blurry

Fixed a bug with camera placement in captured Highlights

General Stability Updates

Workshop