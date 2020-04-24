Guangzhou Charge says neptuNo and Wya are leaving Korea, may not play in OWL matches until they return

The Guangzhou Charge are losing two players for the foreseeable future due to visa issues. Alberto “neptuNo” González and Qi “Wya” Haomiao are heading back home while the Overwatch League team figures out how to fix all of the issues, the organization announced today.

The Charge said that due to the dynamic situation surrounding the coronavirus, international travel has been significantly affected. As a result, the staff has had a tough time managing the visas of an international roster.

As of now, only neptuNo and Wya are leaving the team. Guangzhou management hasn’t said anything about the two other non-Korean players on the roster, Chinese flex DPS player Ou “Eileen” Yiliang and American flex DPS player Charlie “nero” Zwarg.

The Charge sit in 11th place in the regular season standings with a 4-4 record. But the team has a couple of big matches coming up against two of the best squads in the league, the New York Excelsior and the Shanghai Dragons.

unfortunate , tomorrow I have to go back to Spain to get my visa so I won’t be able to help my team and be with them… 😭😭 — neptuNo (@Neptuno) April 24, 2020

Guangzhou will need to try to quickly solve the visa issues that are plaguing the team. They need all hands on deck if they want to build more synergy with this roster. Losing two players halfway through the season can’t be good for the team’s morale, though.

Meanwhile, Kim “Chara” Jung-yeon will presumably sub in for the time being. Chara was the main support for the Charge during the 2019 season, so there shouldn’t be any growing pains with him and the rest of the lineup.