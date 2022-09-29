All season one challenges and rewards in Overwatch 2

Players will have nine weeks to complete them all.

There are a ton of new cosmetics, gameplay features, and changes being made to Overwatch 2. But on top of that, there are also some new challenges that will be added when the game launches on Oct. 4.

There are different challenges that players will be able to complete to help them advance their battle pass and collect more XP. There are daily, weekly, season, competitive, lifetime, and hero challenges.

Lifetime and hero challenges won’t change very often, but daily, weekly, season, and competitive tasks will change. Although the daily and weekly challenges will rotate quicker, the season and competitive challenges will remain during the timeline laid out by Blizzard.

For the season challenges, players will have nine weeks to complete each one. There are several challenges to complete with various rewards.

Here are all of the season one challenges and their rewards.

Each season challenge and how to complete it in Overwatch 2