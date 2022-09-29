All season one challenges and rewards in Overwatch 2

Players will have nine weeks to complete them all.

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are a ton of new cosmetics, gameplay features, and changes being made to Overwatch 2. But on top of that, there are also some new challenges that will be added when the game launches on Oct. 4.

There are different challenges that players will be able to complete to help them advance their battle pass and collect more XP. There are daily, weekly, season, competitive, lifetime, and hero challenges.

Lifetime and hero challenges won’t change very often, but daily, weekly, season, and competitive tasks will change. Although the daily and weekly challenges will rotate quicker, the season and competitive challenges will remain during the timeline laid out by Blizzard.

For the season challenges, players will have nine weeks to complete each one. There are several challenges to complete with various rewards.

Here are all of the season one challenges and their rewards.

Each season challenge and how to complete it in Overwatch 2

Challenge nameHow to completeXP reward
Grand Prix ChampionWin three games in Circuit Royal.1,000
Veni, Vidi, ViciWin three games in Colosseo.1,000
Hoping for VictorWin three games in Esperanca.1,000
Staying On TrackEarn five eliminations in or from the train near the capture point on Midtown.500
Welcome to the 6ixWin three games on New Queen Street.1,000
Cidade MaravilhosaWin three games in Paraiso.1,000
Literal Wall HacksHeal an injured ally after using Swift Step through a wall in five games as Kiriko.500
Never Saw It ComingDamage a hero with the return flight of your knife as Junker Queen.500
Railgun MasteryEarn five eliminations with your alternate fire as Sojourn.500
One-Two PunchRocket Punch an enemy after leaping into them with Seismic Slam in five games as Doomfist.500
Trigger DisciplineEliminate a Doomfist within five seconds after his Power Block ends in five games.500
System-Wide MalfunctionMitigate 1,000 damage output by Bastion.500
No, No, No! Yes, Yes, Yes!Use Charge to get an environmental kill without falling to your own death too as Reinhardt.500
In For A ShockDeal 1,000 damage with your secondary fire as Winston.500
Never Skip Leg DayGet an environmental kill with Snap Kick as Zenyatta.500
Devine ProtectionStay alive for five seconds after being cleansed by Kiriko’s Protection Suzu.500
Denied!Earn an elimination/assist on an enemy Sojourn during her ultimate.500
Ancestral EmpowermentEarn five eliminations while buffed by Kiriko’s ultimate500
Cease Your ResistanceEarn five eliminations on enemies affected by any of Orisa’s abilities or ultimate.500
High RollerEarn five eliminations from the balcony of Maison Borsa on Circuit Royal.500
Te SalutantEarn five eliminations while listening to the cheers of the masses in Colosseo.500
Big Apple AspirationsWin three games in Midtown.500
Concrete Jungle PlaygroundEarn five eliminations from above the Midtown Tunnel on Midtown.500
Double-DoubleEarn five eliminations in or from Hotel Montebianco or the Memorial Library on New Queen Street.500
Hometown AdvantageEar five eliminations from the neighborhood rooftops in Paraiso.500
As The Queen CommandsEarn five eliminations while buffed by Junker Queen’s Commanding Shout.500
HacksecutionGet five eliminations on heroes highlighted by Sombra’s hack.500
Javelin MasteryPin five enemies into a wall with Energy Javelin as Orisa.500
All Hail the QueenEarn five eliminations on heroes while they are affected by Junker Queen’s ultimate.500
Disruptive BehaviorEarn five eliminations on heroes slowed by Sojourn’s Disruptor shot.500
I Make My Own FateEscape Orisa’s ultimate.500
Finish Them!!Eliminate an enemy hero immediately after they’ve been punched into a wall by Doomfist.500
TankbusterBreak a barrier five times while in Configuration: Assault as Bastion.500
Horseshoes, Hand Grenades, and UltimatesEliminate three enemies damaged by Bastion’s ultimate.500
Hook, Line, and SinkerHook an enemy during your ultimate as Roadhog.500
Wombo ComboEliminate three enemies with both Shield Bash and Whip Flail as Brigitte.500
Season One: Open Queue CompetitorWin seven games in Competitive Play’s Open Queue.1,000
Season One: Role Queue CompetitorWin seven games in Competitive Play’s Role Queue.1,000
Season One: Amateur CompetitorWin 20 games in any Competitive mode.1,000
Season One: Experienced CompetitorWin 50 games in any Competitive mode.1,000
Season One: Veteran CompetitorWin 100 games in any Competitive mode.1,000