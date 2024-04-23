zelda amiibo
Nintendo UK restocked nearly every amiibo and my wallet is crying

Must resist.
Published: Apr 23, 2024 09:39 am

Amiibo figures are ridiculously difficult to find at the best of times, with some older models costing hundreds of dollars from the second-hand and reseller markets. So, praise be to Nintendo U.K., which has just restocked dozens of amiibo for the first time in ages.

Right now, in the U.K. My Nintendo Store, you can get a selection of amiibo that haven’t been restocked in a while, including nearly the whole Super Smash Bros. collection, the Monster Hunter Stories amiibo that were being resold for far too much, and lots of Zelda amiibo from the anniversary collection.

At the time of writing, many restocked amiibo are already starting to sell out, with Banjo Kazooie, Palamute, and many other popular characters already being bought out in seconds. So, if you have the cash spare and don’t fear your wallets begging not to be used like mine was, dig in deep and prepare for the spending spree.

Sadly, not all amiibo were restocked with this run. Some of the more valuable amiibo, like the Yoshi Wooly World collection, are nowhere to be seen. A bunch of unorthodox amiibo, like the Animal Crossing amiibo cards, also remain out of stock. It remains to be seen if they will ever get restocks again.

If any amiibo are missing from your collections, now is the best time to grab a few extra figurines. So long as you live in the U.K. If you live elsewhere, you could always wait for your local restocks or ask a buddy from across the pond to buy them and ship them over.

Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.