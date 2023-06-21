Nintendo Direct rumors have Mario fans going bananas over a SNES classic lost to time

Super Mario RPG fans are losing their minds on social media after a recent rumor on the game’s potential remake and it’s pending Nintendo Direct announcement sprouted up today.

The cult classic title has always been one of the most requested games to be included in the Nintendo Switch Online digital program but, until now, there’s been no real sign of it ever being included. However, rumors of the remake popped up as soon as Nintendo announced another Direct for June 21, sending fans into overdrive.

I dunno if the landlord will allow it or if I'll even be able to film it, but I'll give this a shot. If they announce Super Mario RPG for the SNES Online App tomorrow, I'll attempt a Shooting Star Press into my apartment complex's pool. https://t.co/xmh50ljch5 — CSDX(Sean) 🐀 #BLM I'M ON BLUESKY!!! (@ThisIsCSDX) June 21, 2023

Super Mario RPG has a cult following and is even considered by many to be one of the best JRPGs ever made. However, since there are a lot of Super Mario RPGs, we don’t know which one will receive a remake. Most fans are theorizing it’s going to be Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars because the leak indicated “a SNES classic.”

It’s also worth noting Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars isn’t available on Nintendo Switch Online’s SNES offering, which only fuels speculations more.

The strongest hints right now for the SNES remake (and I can't even believe it), is that Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars is coming back.



That's going to be a HUGE freakout from me if that happens. — Stealth (@Stealth40k) June 20, 2023

Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars was originally released on the Super Nintendo Entertainment System way back in 1996. The game was made available on the Wii U and Wii virtual consoles more recently, which means Nintendo has the means to port them but might be purposely holding back.

Aside from Super Mario RPG, there are also rumors of a Chrono Trigger remake, which is also considered one of the best JRPGs of all time and there’s a different set of people losing their minds over it.

Ultimately, we’re going to have to wait for the Nintendo Direct to be sure. These are just leaks and should be treated with a very huge amount of salt, for now.

About the author