VALORANT Streamer shows off Omen one-ways on Ascent

For Omen players in VALORANT, the Dark Cover ability is an important tool on both offense and defense to block vision in key locations of the map. And one streamer has shown off the optimal way to use this ability on the B-Site of Ascent.

The streamer, TeetsTv, explains how most players use the ability in the position, which completely blocks vision on both entry points to the site. With some slight alterations, players can use this position to give themself a line of sight while completely blocking their opponent’s vision.

By placing the Dark Cover on structures up high it will allow the player on site to see the legs of approaching enemies and quickly take them out before they have a chance to react.

TeetsTV doesn't only share Omen tips. In the past, the streamer has shown off plenty of educational content for other agents on other maps. This content can be found not only on Reddit but also on his YouTube channel.

With this tip, Omen mains can take their play to the next level, but at the same time, this is now something all players need to beware of when approaching the site.