The best comps in Teamfight Tactics

The metagame for Riot Games’ new League of Legends mode, Teamfight Tactics, is shaping and forming as we speak. The autobattler is still in its early days and there’s a long way to go, but we’ve already had plenty of updates, micropatches, item tweaks, and unit changes.

It’s difficult to define the best team composition, but there are a few outliers that come out on top. Here are the best team comps in Teamfight Tactics.

Void / Assassins

Units: Kha’Zix (1), Zed (2), Pyke (2) Rek’Sai (2), Rengar (3), Katarina (3), Evelynn (3), Cho’Gath (4), Akali (4)

There are many possible options with Assassin comps. Void is just one of them. Kha’Zix is one of your go-to Assassins who you can easily upgrade to tier three, while Cho’Gath is one of the strongest stand-alone units in the game. Despite his lackluster Void synergy, his crowd control is game-changing. Building straight into Void isn’t ideal. It’s good against tanky comps, like Nobles, but ignoring armor doesn’t mean a great deal.

When you combine Void with Assasins, though, it’s a different story. The comp is fairly easy to achieve because it’s so dynamic. Assassins are featured in many different comps and thrive in each, but this comp stands above the rest.

In the case of Rek’Sai, she’s a poor unit, but her alternative doesn’t add much to the comp. It’s fine to use Kassadin in the early game, but he’ll inevitably become a nuisance. Rek’Sai deals barely any damage, and her CC isn’t fantastic, but she’s a good distraction. She can tank some initial damage and allow your Assassins to run rampant.

When you’re choosing your Assassins and allocating your items, you’re fairly flexible. In the case of this comp, we’re prioritizing Kha’Zix, Rengar, and Akali. Pyke is another great Assassin, but he’s recently been nerfed. He should still be featured in your lineup, but you don’t necessarily have to tunnel items on him, such as Spear of Shojin. It’s still a decent item, but it’s not as broken as it once was.

In this comp, you should aim to max out your Kha’Zix as soon as possible before focusing on Zed. He’s one of your weakest Assassins, but he’s a solid choice for the early game. Once you progress, you can easily replace Zed for Akali—one of your strongest Assassins. His items can then be reallocated across the board.

In terms of item choice, it’s up to you. But in the case of Rengar, Bloodthirster will do work. He ults frequently, putting the Bloodthirster heal into full effect. Once you’ve leveled him up, he should be one-shotting your targets, swiftly healing, then jumping to the next. He’s incredibly difficult to handle, especially if you equip him with a Phantom Dancer.

Phantom Dancer is one of the best items in the game and you shouldn’t be afraid to build it on multiple Assassins. It will allow them to live that much longer and deal as much damage as possible. The same goes for Bloodthirster. It works well on Kha’Zix, Zed, and even Pyke.

Akali should be another priority. She’s one of your hardest-hitting units in the game and if you can level her or equip her with Spear of Shojin, she’ll wreak havoc with her ultimate. It’s not easy to level her, but if find yourself in a late-game situation, then you should focus on her.

When choosing items for your Void tanks, you should take the defensive route. You can ignore Rek’Sai altogether and it shouldn’t make too much of a difference, but putting defensive or team-oriented items, like Zeke’s Herald or Frozen Heart, on Cho’Gath is sensible. You want him to ult as frequently as possible, and that will require survivability and mana.

Overall, Void / Assassins is one of the most consistently-strong comps in TFT. It’s a powerful damage-dealing oriented comp and its units are easy to come by. You shouldn’t be afraid to fall behind in the early game, and you’re more than welcome to chop and change the comp as the match progresses.

Wild / Shapeshifter / Sorcerers

Units: Nidalee (1), Warwick (1), Ahri (2), Lulu (2), Rengar (3), Shyvana (3), Veigar (3), Gnar (4), Aurelion Sol (4)

This comp has many win conditions. It’s fairly easy to build and it has a decent to strong early game. Acquiring and leveling up both your Nidalee and Warwick comes naturally, and you should have the means to deal a considerable amount of damage. You can combine your tier-one units with a tanky frontline, such as Garen (1) or Darius (1). They can be sold later in the game, but for the time being, they should help your win streak.

When this comp comes into full effect, it’s extremely deadly. Two of your strongest units are Gnar and Aurelion Sol. It might be hard to find Gnar due to his high cost, but there’s nothing wrong with substituting Rengar momentarily.

Once you have the full set of Shapeshifters, including Nidalee, Shyvana, and Gnar, you’ll have one of the best hybrid tank/damage combinations in the game. When Shyvana and Gnar shapeshift, they’ll transform into unstoppable tanks with strong damage potential and CC. Gnar’s ult, in particular, is game-changing. RNG comes into play, but you’ll often stun your enemy’s entire team, allowing for your Sorcerers to clean up. If you combine your tanks with Phantom Dancers or even Dragon Claws, they’ll be almost impossible to kill.

The full set of Sorcerers should include Ahri, Lulu, and Aurelion Sol. You’ll have a balanced combination of high damage from Ahri and Aurelion Sol, as well as CC and survivability from Lulu’s ult. It’s great for propping up your Shapeshifted Gnar and Shyvana.

In the late stages of the game, Aurelion Sol will have the Dragon buff, as well as an increase in spell power from your Sorcerers. His ult deals insane AoE damage and if you can get him to cast a couple of times, he should blow up your enemy’s force. To make him even stronger, add a Spear of Shojin and some attack speed in the form of Guinsoo’s Rageblade and/or Rapidcannon, and he’ll be able to cast multiple times. This is all while he’s comfortably protected by your tanky frontline, his magic immunity, and potentially Lulu’s ultimate.

If you reach past this point and you have room to spare on your board, Veigar is a solid option. He’s a weak unit unless he’s upgraded, but the Yordle synergy can come in handy. It’s just recently been buffed and a 25 percent miss chance against Lulu and especially Gnar is worthwhile.

This comp is flexible, easy to build, and most importantly, strong. It has a mixture of variables that allow it to thrive and it can be shaped to your preference. If everything goes south, there’s nothing wrong with pivoting and swapping to another comp. If you’re sensible and you play the economy game, though, winning will come naturally.

Rangers

Units: Vayne (1), Mordekaiser (1), Braum (2) Varus (2), Ashe (3), Kindred (4), Sejuani (4), Leona (4)

The third and final comp is the weakest of the three, in theory, but it’s the most underrated. In the Assassin meta, it’s particularly potent and can act as a surprise counter with tons of damage and CC potential.

The biggest problem is that finding the correct components can take a considerable amount of time. If you tunnel on this comp, especially in the early game, you’ll often find yourself losing too much ground. To make up for it, though, you should aim to start with more of a standard tank-oriented comp and gradually build your way to four Rangers.

Your carry is Vayne. She isn’t the most interesting unit, but once she’s upgraded and has a couple of items to her name, she’s a force to be reckoned with. She sits well with AS items, which would naturally include a Guinsoo’s Rageblade (or two), Rapid Firecannon, or even Bloodthirster for sustain. There are multiple routes you can choose alongside four Rangers, but we found our choices are the most consistently strong.

Mordekaiser is a weak unit and offers practically nothing, but when combined with Kindred, one of your four Rangers, Phantom will come into play. It’s extremely RNG-related, targetting a random enemy unit, but if it hits a carry, your chances of winning are multiplied. It’s a toxic Origin, but for the time being, it’s a powerful option. Mordekaiser is also fairly reliable in the early game as a tank. He’s nothing to write home about, but he should be decent. You shouldn’t waste items on him unless you’re going for something like Frozen Heart or Zeke’s Herald. It would be more sensible to equip Sejuani with Frozen Heart, though.

Your next early game tank in Braum. Again, he isn’t the best stand-alone unit, but Glacial is definitely worthwhile. When combined with Ashe, his presence will mean a great deal. Ashe is one of your secondary carries. If you can combine her with AS or Spear of Shojin, her CC potential is insane. You’ll be freezing, stunning, and damaging to your heart’s content.

You’ll only need two Glacial units to make use of the buff, but you should still aim for Sejuani. She’s your go-to tank that you can stack with defensive items and her CC is one of the strongest in the game. It should allow for your Rangers to deal damage and burst down your enemy’s force. You can give her Frozen Heart or maybe Phantom Dancer and Dragon’s Claw. At this point, she should be able to soak up damage while getting her ult off with ease.

For your last tank, Leona is a solid choice. In terms of synergy, she fits with Braum and is given a nice boost of armor. But, most importantly, her ult is a good source of CC. If you add her to the comp, you’ll have two Nobles. This doesn’t do anything, but if you’re going for a safe early-game comp, then Garen will likely be in your lineup. In this case, she’ll be a good addition. Once you replace Garen, Fiora, or whoever you’re sporting in the early game, Leona will still be a good stand-alone tank.

When your Rangers are in full swing, your comp will be unstoppable. Kindred’s ultimate to defend your backline, Ashe’s CC, Varus’ burst damage, and Vayne’s sustainability creates a deadly combination. Add a tanky frontline and tons of CC, and this comp should work wonders.