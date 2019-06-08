R6 Allied Esports Minor standings: PENTA and DarkZero slip up, Team Secret surprise

The Rainbow Six Siege Allied Esports Vegas Minor is in full swing. Fans have already seen a fair amount of upsets in the first five rounds of the Swiss system tournament.



The Vegas Minor is using a Swiss system. The winner is typically determined by whichever team has the highest amount of points at the end of the tournament. The format is used when there are too many teams to allow for a fair best-of-three style tournament.



Rogue were the first team to go 3-0 and grab a spot in the top eight. NiP followed close behind after shutting down DarkZero Esports in round two, 7-1. DarkZero’s performance may be a result of parting ways with Sam Jarvis a couple of weeks ago.

Team Secret clinched a top-eight spot with a 3-0 record. It was bittersweet for some fans to see Secret top PENTA, Soniqs, and NiP. There’s clearly a huge amount of talent on the team, despite being relegated to the Challenger League in season nine.

Rise Nation continued the bittersweet streak by eliminating Soniqs from the minor. Soniqs are the team that’s responsible for relegating Rise to the Challenger League at the close of season nine. It was like watching a different team handle business in a rather convincing way, and even though Rise didn’t make it to the quarterfinals, they held their own.

Here are the current standings:

