Pokemon Go Friend Codes for April 2023 | Active Pokemon Go Friend Codes List

Pokémon Go is one of the most exciting games to play with friends, and you can have up to 400 Trainers on your friend list. The game has evolved over the years, incorporating several new Pokémon, various unique features, and different methods to play with friends using their Pokémon Go friend codes. You can always play solo or team up with other trainers to participate in Raids, trade Pokémon, send gifts, and more. However, your friends may not always be available for a quick Raid or participate in those events.

Regardless, you can always add new friends whenever necessary. This is where Pokémon Go Friend codes become essential. Every Trainer you find will have a QR code and a Trainer code. You can add new friends to your list by entering the unique 12-digit Trainer code in Pokémon Go.

Players can change Trainer Codes in Pokémon Go or leave the game, so codes may become inactive after a certain point. If you are looking for new friends, we recommend bookmarking this page and regularly checking the updated Friends code section. Here are all the working Friend codes in Pokémon Go.

Pokémon Go Friend Codes list (April 2023)

Updated April 3, 2023 Added new Pokémon Go Friend Codes for all teams.

Pokémon Go Friend Codes (Working)

2665 2301 3066 —Team Mystic (New)

—Team Mystic 0045 1096 4300 —Team Mystic (New)

—Team Mystic 5913 1303 0321 —Team Mystic (New)

—Team Mystic 4401 5759 9566 —Team Instinct (New)

—Team Instinct 8364 9150 3354 —Team Instinct (New)

—Team Instinct 2864 1291 4886 —Team Instinct (New)

—Team Instinct 8904 8823 4583 —Team Valor (New)

—Team Valor 1603 6706 4967 —Team Valor (New)

—Team Valor 2092 5430 4974 —Team Valor (New)

—Team Valor 0297 6575 5549 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 9191 4246 0776 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 9258 3828 6502 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 8368 8007 8118 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 6554 4153 6956 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 2839 4067 4889 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 0119 8571 3012 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 7195 4277 3034 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 5752 3260 5740 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 5863 3874 9408 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 1237 2507 7980 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 8365 1332 2066 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 6519 2980 8273 —Team Valor

—Team Valor 5877 3393 8713 —Team Mystic

—Team Mystic 4090 8829 2823 —Team Mystic

—Team Mystic 8030 8661 1239 —Team Mystic

—Team Mystic 5870 0962 9858 —Team Mystic

—Team Mystic 8065 8445 9935 —Team Mystic

—Team Mystic 7220 6954 9354 —Team Mystic

—Team Mystic 9605 7811 9670 —Team Mystic

—Team Mystic 7835 5748 1068 —Team Instinct

—Team Instinct 7504 1491 4957 —Team Instinct

—Team Instinct 7835 5748 1060 —Team Instinct

—Team Instinct 5238 0396 4070 —Team Instinct

—Team Instinct 9947 4563 4115 —Team Instinct

—Team Instinct 4012 5569 6398 —Team Instinct

—Team Instinct 1843 4507 2651 —Team Instinct

—Team Instinct 5689 8112 0343

1416 3013 9797

7440 4090 6805

0587 9295 7528

6737 2995 8382

3089 5015 0665

7349 2796 5782

9208 7807 8189

4716 0594 8009

4300 6185 6662

2993 4071 7788

1786 7622 1576

1863 4121 9585

3950 6125 4494

1649 7476 6746

1305 9121 1784

7110 0041 9875

9416 6162 0953

6971 0406 6575

2487 4786 2385

4663 3465 0289

9077 8911 3480

1777 9501 0157

9726 1310 0411

3271 3979 8823

1675 1821 8154

7723 1497 6273

0441 9557 7916

2746 4582 9731

0174 1849 4470

0338 6496 3389

2494 5126 1007

4173 7152 3654

6443 7818 1137

5871 3065 6162

1342 3827 4865

2403 9234 8498

3815 4080 1410

4104 9631 8240

0593 4600 6029

7477 5751 6244

4813 8744 0156

3672 7485 2853

3380 4466 9933

7772 0143 8386

5651 0933 2220

3465 1049 0650

3179 0314 6244

0043 6921 6744

5790 5903 1801

9182 9034 0765

8344 8840 4293

4448 9848 2109

8600 3237 3311

1866 2606 8804

7726 7406 0871

9725 9615 3800

0442 1643 0898

2996 3046 4770

6832 1406 9125

9771 9385 6462

7558 5616 6525

2797 6980 4724

9771 8685 4416

1278 3051 7735

3895 5203 6014

8824 3617 0690

4654 1185 1994

7075 9009 5203

5104 6383 6639

1229 1652 4808

3380 3366 9933

How to add a Trainer as a friend in Pokémon Go

To add a new Trainer as a friend in Pokémon Go, follow the steps mentioned below:

Click on your Profile Picture icon on the bottom left-hand corner

Select the Friends tab, and tap the Add Friends button

You will see a white box that says to add someone to your friend list, enter their Trainer Code

Enter the Trainer Code and send them a friend request to add them to your list

How to check your own Friend Code in Pokémon Go

To check your own Friend Code in Pokémon Go, follow the steps mentioned below:

Click on your Trainer Profile Picture in the bottom left-hand corner

Select the Friends tab, and navigate to the Add Friends section

You will get to see your Trainer Code and QR Code in this section

You can copy the code or share it by tapping the Share My Trainer Code option

How to add new Friends in Pokémon Go using trainer codes

We recommend bookmarking this page as we will keep updating the Trainer Codes list to help players make new friends in Pokémon Go. You will also find new friends by interacting on various social media portals. If you’re finding it difficult to find friends, visit any of the official Facebook, Discord, Reddit, and Twitter portals to interact and find new players.

Why aren’t my Pokémon Go Friend codes working?

Players can change their Trainer Code in Pokémon Go, which invariably makes the old one expire. The best way to check if a Trainer Code works is to send a friend request. Players must ensure they have not exceeded the maximum capacity of 400 friends on their list. You can always remove a few inactive friends to add active ones from the Codes list above.

How to change your Trainer Code in Pokémon Go: step-by-step

To change your Pokémon Go Trainer code, you need to do a few things mentioned in the list below: