Ludwig to host $10,000 ‘Dumb Chess’ tournament feat. Sykkuno, Valkyrae, DisguisedToast, and more

Ludwig is bringing back the Chess meta, or at least capitalizing on the hype by hosting a new, “dumber” tournament featuring big creators like Sykkuno, Valkyrae, DisguisedToast, Myth, and more.

Ludwig’s Dumb Chess Tournament 2022 will take what the creator is calling eight “fledgling” chess players, pit them against each other in a live tournament, and give them a little help via a new twist—keeping the evaluation bar on.

I INVENTED A NEW WAY TO PLAY CHESS



SEE YOU TOMORROW FOR THE FIRST EVER CHESS 2.0 TOURNAMENT pic.twitter.com/6yf1mPxLvJ — ludwig (@LudwigAhgren) August 27, 2022

The eval bar essentially allows players on Chess.com to see data evaluated by a chess engine that will let a player know details about their specific position, allowing them to better capitalize on situations they might have missed before. This is done by a slider on the side of the board, which will display certain number metrics to explain which color is in the lead based on positioning and piece advantage, which can help players make decisions.

The result of a match will still require players to trust their own thoughts, but this is a way to give players access to info that will, in theory, improve the overall play of the event.

Other wrinkles could also be tossed in to spice things up too, but for now, you can expect Sykkuno, Valkyrae, DisguisedToast, Myth, Erobb, Stanz, and two other players participating in Dumb Chess.

The tournament itself will be held live on Ludwig’s YouTube channel on Aug. 27 and 28 at around 4pm CT, with a $10,000 prize pool up for grabs. The event is also presented by Chess.com, so surprise appearances from other Chess content creators or professionals might be included.