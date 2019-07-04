14 mins ago League of Legends

How to watch the TFT Invitational

TFT is heating up.

tft_announce_article_header8
Image via Riot Games

The Teamfight Tactics Invitational, hosted by Plus 1 Media, is set to kick off tomorrow (Friday, July 5). It’s just one of many streamer-focused TFT tournaments on the horizon, alongside Pokimane’s weekly TFT Thursday and Twitch Rivals’ TFT Showdown later this month.

The tournament will feature a $12,500 prize pool. The TFT invitational will be split into blocks of competitors. Each block will include eight streamers in a rotating system. All in all, there are four blocks, totaling 32 players. The specific details of the format haven’t been released yet, but the scores appear to be a point-based.

Each participant will play five games against a different set of opponents, and by the end of it, the player with the most points wins. This hasn’t been confirmed, however, and it’s subject to change.

Who’s participating?

  • Shelby “Luxxbunny”
  • Brandon “Saintvicious” DiMarco
  • HeisendongNA
  • MrMouton
  • William “Scarra” Li
  • Hyoon
  • Albert “Sleightlymusical” Chan
  • Steven “Destiny” Kenneth Bonnell II
  • Fusile
  • Jason “Amaz” Chan
  • Lily “Lilypichu” Ki
  • Rebecca “Becca” Cho
  • Gosu
  • Wendy “Natsumiii”
  • Michael “Imaqtpie” Santana
  • Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang
  • Albert “BoxBox” Zheng
  • Jared “Anniebot” Carr
  • Emily “Emiru”
  • AngelsKimi
  • Andrew “TidesofTime” Biessener
  • Danny “Shiphtur” Le
  • EdisonParkLive
  • NickiTaylor
  • Federico “Fedmyster” M. Gaytan
  • Joseph Osceola “Cowsep” Hursey
  • Tim “Trick2g” Foley
  • Yougelly
  • Clintstevens
  • Hammoudi “Moe” “Yassuo” 
  • Jose “Jummychu” Borromeo
  • Marcus “Dyrus” Hill

Schedule

The TFT Invitational kicks off on July 5 at 4pm CT. The event is expected to last a fair amount of time due to the sheer quantity of participants.

Where to watch

The tournament will be available to watch on each participant’s Twitch stream.