How to watch the TFT Invitational

The Teamfight Tactics Invitational, hosted by Plus 1 Media, is set to kick off tomorrow (Friday, July 5). It’s just one of many streamer-focused TFT tournaments on the horizon, alongside Pokimane’s weekly TFT Thursday and Twitch Rivals’ TFT Showdown later this month.

The tournament will feature a $12,500 prize pool. The TFT invitational will be split into blocks of competitors. Each block will include eight streamers in a rotating system. All in all, there are four blocks, totaling 32 players. The specific details of the format haven’t been released yet, but the scores appear to be a point-based.

Each participant will play five games against a different set of opponents, and by the end of it, the player with the most points wins. This hasn’t been confirmed, however, and it’s subject to change.

Who’s participating?

Shelby “Luxxbunny”

Brandon “Saintvicious” DiMarco

HeisendongNA

MrMouton

William “Scarra” Li

Hyoon

Albert “Sleightlymusical” Chan

Steven “Destiny” Kenneth Bonnell II

Fusile

Jason “Amaz” Chan

Lily “Lilypichu” Ki

Rebecca “Becca” Cho

Gosu

Wendy “Natsumiii”

Michael “Imaqtpie” Santana

Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang

Albert “BoxBox” Zheng

Jared “Anniebot” Carr

Emily “Emiru”

AngelsKimi

Andrew “TidesofTime” Biessener

Danny “Shiphtur” Le

EdisonParkLive

NickiTaylor

Federico “Fedmyster” M. Gaytan

Joseph Osceola “Cowsep” Hursey

Tim “Trick2g” Foley

Yougelly

Clintstevens

Hammoudi “Moe” “Yassuo”

Jose “Jummychu” Borromeo

Marcus “Dyrus” Hill

Schedule

The TFT Invitational kicks off on July 5 at 4pm CT. The event is expected to last a fair amount of time due to the sheer quantity of participants.

Where to watch

The tournament will be available to watch on each participant’s Twitch stream.