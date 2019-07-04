How to watch the TFT Invitational

The Teamfight Tactics Invitational, hosted by Plus 1 Media, is set to kick off tomorrow (Friday, July 5). It’s just one of many streamer-focused TFT tournaments on the horizon, alongside Pokimane’s weekly TFT Thursday and Twitch Rivals’ TFT Showdown later this month.
The tournament will feature a $12,500 prize pool. The TFT invitational will be split into blocks of competitors. Each block will include eight streamers in a rotating system. All in all, there are four blocks, totaling 32 players. The specific details of the format haven’t been released yet, but the scores appear to be a point-based.
Each participant will play five games against a different set of opponents, and by the end of it, the player with the most points wins. This hasn’t been confirmed, however, and it’s subject to change.
Who’s participating?
- Shelby “Luxxbunny”
- Brandon “Saintvicious” DiMarco
- HeisendongNA
- MrMouton
- William “Scarra” Li
- Hyoon
- Albert “Sleightlymusical” Chan
- Steven “Destiny” Kenneth Bonnell II
- Fusile
- Jason “Amaz” Chan
- Lily “Lilypichu” Ki
- Rebecca “Becca” Cho
- Gosu
- Wendy “Natsumiii”
- Michael “Imaqtpie” Santana
- Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang
- Albert “BoxBox” Zheng
- Jared “Anniebot” Carr
- Emily “Emiru”
- AngelsKimi
- Andrew “TidesofTime” Biessener
- Danny “Shiphtur” Le
- EdisonParkLive
- NickiTaylor
- Federico “Fedmyster” M. Gaytan
- Joseph Osceola “Cowsep” Hursey
- Tim “Trick2g” Foley
- Yougelly
- Clintstevens
- Hammoudi “Moe” “Yassuo”
- Jose “Jummychu” Borromeo
- Marcus “Dyrus” Hill
Schedule
The TFT Invitational kicks off on July 5 at 4pm CT. The event is expected to last a fair amount of time due to the sheer quantity of participants.
Where to watch
The tournament will be available to watch on each participant’s Twitch stream.