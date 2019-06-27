How to level up Little Legends in Teamfight Tactics

Following the global release of Riot Games’ autobattler game mode in League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, players will be sinking their hard-earned cash into some loot boxes to get the adorable Little Legends avatars that act as in-game characters.

There are six types of Little Legends to collect, ranging from the adorable Featherknight penguins to the sinister Silverwings. When you get a Little Legend that you like, it’ll start off as level one. You can advance it to level three, though. But how exactly do you do that?

Well, sadly, the only way to level up your Little Legend is by combining it with another of the same type through the loot box system. This means you might have to pay Riot a lot of money to get your favorite character once again.

Little Legends can only go up to tier three, so you just have to level it up twice. But the sheer amount of time and money it could take to do this really isn’t worth it.