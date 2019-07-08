You can summon Daisy by collecting three champions from the Elementalist class in Riot Games’ autobattler, Teamfight Tactics.

Daisy is a big green tanky golem that fits comfortably in your frontline, allowing your carries to dish out damage freely. She can be used to replace your tanks and allows you to run a full-damage composition.

The units that make up the Elementalist class are Lissandra (2), Kennen (3), Brand (4), and Anivia (5). If you have at least three of them in the field of play, you’ll automatically summon Daisy at the beginning of the game. They aren’t the strongest stand-alone units, but Anivia and Brand, in particular, are well worth the investment. If you combine your three Elementalists, as well as Daisy, with a couple of Glacial units or even some Demons, you should be in a relatively powerful position.

The best thing about Daisy and the Elementalist class is its comeback potential. If you’re losing in the early game and you’re struggling to claw your way up the standings, pivoting to an Elementalist comp is often the way to go. It has a strong mixture of sustainability and damage and performs well against a number of different comps. It can fall off in the late game—around level eight or nine—but if you stay a step ahead of the game and you upgrade your units, or pivot once again, you’re bound to secure a top three finish.

Daisy is a savior. She doesn’t deal a ton of damage, but her presence in the frontline is unparalleled. Add her to your comp and winning will become natural.