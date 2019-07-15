How to download Teamfight Tactics

Teamfight Tactics isn’t a stand-alone game, even if it feels that way. It’s a game mode in League of Legends. If you want to play the autobattler extraordinaire, you need to create an account and download the client.

If you already have a League account, don’t worry. All you need to do is log in and head to the fourth tab in the top right of the client. Select Teamfight Tactics and press play. It’s as simple as that.

Anyone can download the client and get started with TFT. You will, however, have to create an account and download League in its entirety, including its patches. It’s a bit of a pain, especially if you’re more of a Dota fan and you’re not interested in League, but it’s the only way.

To create an account and download the client, click here, enter your email address and any other relevant information, and once you’re done, navigate your way to the download button. After you’ve downloaded the game, follow the instructions to install. You’ll now most likely have to spend some time patching the game, but it shouldn’t take too long. If your computer is up to scratch and your internet is running smoothly, it’ll take no time at all.

Once the downloading, installing, and patching are finished, log in with your account details and everything should be ready to go.