How good are the Botez sisters at chess?

Alexandra and Andrea Botez have rapidly risen in popularity as entertaining young women that also happen to be gifted at chess, but exactly how good are the two streamers?

Sharing a Twitch channel called BotezLive, the two have been known to play various forms of chess including fast-paced variations like Blitz and Bullet.

Alexandra Botez, the older of the two sisters, has the more notable career as a chess player, but Andrea is no slouch herself. While neither sister holds the elusive title of Grandmaster, both are decidedly better at the game than any average player.

How good is Alexandra Botez at chess?

Alexandra Botez is the older of the two sisters, and she has a decidedly more accolades compared to her younger sister. With a peak FIDE rating of 2092 in Sept. 2016, she holds the title of Woman FIDE Master with the International Chess Federation. She earned the title in 2013.

She showed prowess at a young age, winning a Canadian children’s national championship when she was only eight-years-old and joining the national team in 2010. As a streamer, she hasn’t been able to increase that FIDE rating, but she has posted notable personal best elo ratings on Chess.com for Blitz, Bullet, and Rapid chess.

All three of her ratings in those categories are above 2200 on Chess.com at the time of writing this article, and her personal bests in Blitz and Bullet are close to 2371 and 2503 respectively. Her rating in the fast-pace chess variations put her above the 99.7th percentile in each category. In other words, she is among the top one percent of chess players in the world.

How good is Andrea Botez at chess?

Not nearly as decorated as her sister, Andrea Botez is still a force to be recon with, even if she doesn’t have a fancy FIDE title by her name. While her FIDE rating is only 1709, where the 20-year-old truly shines is in the faster pace Bullet and Blitz settings.

On Chess.com, Andrea has reached a high of 2301 in Bullet and has a 2120 rating at the time of writing this piece. She also has a 1950 rating in Blitz with an all-time high of 2126.

On the traditional chess front, Andrea reached her peak of 1773 four years ago. Meanwhile she hit her USChess peak rating, 1933, the following year in 2019.