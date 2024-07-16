Image Credit: Bethesda
How to pre-register for Neverness to Everness

Get signed up early.
Published: Jul 16, 2024 08:33 am

Neverness to Everness is an upcoming supernatural open-world RPG from the studio behind Tower of Fantasy. Pre-registration for the game is open now, so if your interest is piqued, read on to find out how to sign up.

How to sign up for Neverness to Everness pre-registration

Pre-registering for Neverness to Everness is pretty straightforward, even if the website is a bit confusing. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to do it.

  1. Go to the Neverness to Everness website.
  2. Select the poster that says “Reserve Now” to the left of the center portrait.
  3. Select either dialogue option that comes up—or select the main poster image again.
  4. Enter your email address in the relevant box.
  5. Read through the Terms and Conditions.
  6. Tick the “I have read all of the following” box.
  7. Select the platform/s you want to register for.
  8. Select “Send Verification Code” then “I’m Not a Robot.”
  9. An email containing a code will be sent to your address.
  10. Enter the code in the Verification Code box—do this quickly because you only have limited time.
  11. Select “Pre-register Now.”
  12. You should get a pop-up saying pre-registration was successful.

That’s all there is to it! Now you just need to wait for news on when you can play Neverness to Everness.

