When is TFT releasing on mobile?

Riot Games’ autobattler mode for League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, is coming to mobile, the company announced during its recent 10-year anniversary stream.

A developer from Riot introduced the mode by acknowledging that the company knows fans have been begging for a mobile version. She also poked fun at Blizzard’s “do you not have phones?” fail from BlizzCon 2018 and said “it turns out, you guys do have phones.”

TFT will have its own app for Apple and Android devices and cross-platform play with the PC version. Riot will be releasing TFT on the Apple App and Google Play stores in early 2020.

The good news is that Riot will be running “a few betas” in December, so fans won’t have to wait too long.

Players can pre-register for the TFT mobile beta on Android now, with the beta for Apple devices soon to follow.