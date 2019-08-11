Teamfight Tactics item guide cheat sheet

In Teamfight Tactics‘ short lifespan, the metagame has shaped and formed on an almost weekly basis. Riot Games isn’t messing around when it comes to patches, and if you happen to lag behind or miss a hotfix or two, you may find yourself sinking down to the very bottom of the tables.

It’s hard to keep up to date with what’s good and what’s not, especially in the case of items. To avoid being flustered and making poor choices mid-game, this guide, originally created by William “Scarra” Li, should help you.

Assassins

Kha’Zix Pyke Zed Katarina Rapidfire Cannon, Infinity Edge, Seraph’s Embrace Spear of Shojin, Frozen Heart, Morellonomicon Rapidfire Cannon, Infinity Edge, The Bloodthirster Morellonomicon, Hextech Gunblade, Rabadon’s Deathcap Evelynn Rengar Akali

Seraph’s Embrace, Morellonomicon, Rabadon’s Deathcap Rapidfire Cannon, Guardian Angel, The Bloodthirster Seraph’s Embrace, Dragon’s Claw, Hextech Gunblade



Blademasters

Fiora Shen Aatrox Statikk Shiv, Hextech Gunblade, The Bloodthirster Dragon’s Claw, Thornmail, Guardian Angel Hextech Gunblade, Guardian Angel, Dragon’s Claw Gangplank Draven Yasuo Hush, Red Buff, Morellonomicon Rapidfire Cannon, The Bloodthirster, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Seraph’s Embrace, Red Buff, Hush

Brawlers

Rek’Sai Blitzcrank Volibear Cho’Gath Spear of Shojin, Infinity Edge, Serhap’s Embrace Rabadon’s Deathcap, Spear of Shojin Rapid Firecannon x2, Red Buff Seraph’s Embrace, Guardian Angel, Morellonomicon

Elementalists

Kennen Brand Anivia Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel, Rabadon’s Deathcap Spear of Shojin, Rapid Firecannon, Morellonomicon Morellonomicon, Seraph’s Embrace, Rabadon’s Deathcap

Knights

Darius Garen Poppy Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor, Phantom Dancer Dragon’s Claw, Phantom Dancer, Warmog’s Armor Sejuani Kayle Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel, Dragon’s Claw Blade of the Ruined King, Yuumi, Spear of Shojin

Gunslingers

Graves Tristana Lucian Miss Fortune Red Buff, Titanic Hydra, Infinity Edge Cursed Blade, Blade of the Ruined King, Infinity Edge Cursed Blade, Red Buff, Luden’s Echo Seraph’s Embrace x2, Morellonomicon

Guardians

Braum Leona Thornmail, Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor Luden’s Echo, Spear of Shojin

Rangers

Vayne Varus Ashe Kindred Statikk Shiv, Titanic Hydra, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Statikk Shiv, Rapid Firecannon, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Yuumi, Guardian Angel, Phantom Dancer

Shapeshifters

Nidalee Elise Shyvana Rapidfire Cannon, Statikk Shiv, The Bloodthirster Warmog’s Armor, Frozen Heart Warmog’s Armor, Thornmail, Phantom Dancer Gnar Swain Warmog’s Armor, Titanic Hydra, Phantom Dancer Warmog’s Armor, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Morellonomicon

Sorcerers

Kassadin Ahri Lulu Veigar Rapidfire Cannon, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Dragon’s Claw Statikk Shiv, Luden’s Echo, Morellonomicon Spear of Shojin x2, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Seraph’s Embrace x2, Hextech Gunblade Morgana Twisted Fate Aurelion Sol Karthus Rabodon’s Deathcap, Morellonomicon, Frozen Heart Statikk Shiv x2, Seraph’s Embrace Rapidfire Cannon, Spear of Shojin x2 Morellonomicon, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Seraph’s Embrace

There are a few champions that were deliberately left off of this list because they’re weak in their current state.

This guide was created by streamer and former League pro, Scarra. You can watch his rationale behind the item choice in the video above.

This article will be updated to reflect the metagame in future patches.