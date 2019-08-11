Teamfight Tactics item guide cheat sheet

In Teamfight Tactics‘ short lifespan, the metagame has shaped and formed on an almost weekly basis. Riot Games isn’t messing around when it comes to patches, and if you happen to lag behind or miss a hotfix or two, you may find yourself sinking down to the very bottom of the tables.
It’s hard to keep up to date with what’s good and what’s not, especially in the case of items. To avoid being flustered and making poor choices mid-game, this guide, originally created by William “Scarra” Li, should help you.
Assassins
|Kha’Zix
|Pyke
|Zed
|Katarina
|Rapidfire Cannon, Infinity Edge, Seraph’s Embrace
|Spear of Shojin, Frozen Heart, Morellonomicon
|Rapidfire Cannon, Infinity Edge, The Bloodthirster
|Morellonomicon, Hextech Gunblade, Rabadon’s Deathcap
|Evelynn
|Rengar
|Akali
|Seraph’s Embrace, Morellonomicon, Rabadon’s Deathcap
|Rapidfire Cannon, Guardian Angel, The Bloodthirster
|Seraph’s Embrace, Dragon’s Claw, Hextech Gunblade
Blademasters
|Fiora
|Shen
|Aatrox
|Statikk Shiv, Hextech Gunblade, The Bloodthirster
|Dragon’s Claw, Thornmail, Guardian Angel
|Hextech Gunblade, Guardian Angel, Dragon’s Claw
|Gangplank
|Draven
|Yasuo
|Hush, Red Buff, Morellonomicon
|Rapidfire Cannon, The Bloodthirster, Guinsoo’s Rageblade
|Seraph’s Embrace, Red Buff, Hush
Brawlers
|Rek’Sai
|Blitzcrank
|Volibear
|Cho’Gath
|Spear of Shojin, Infinity Edge, Serhap’s Embrace
|Rabadon’s Deathcap, Spear of Shojin
|Rapid Firecannon x2, Red Buff
|Seraph’s Embrace, Guardian Angel, Morellonomicon
Elementalists
|Kennen
|Brand
|Anivia
|Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel, Rabadon’s Deathcap
|Spear of Shojin, Rapid Firecannon, Morellonomicon
|Morellonomicon, Seraph’s Embrace, Rabadon’s Deathcap
Knights
|Darius
|Garen
|Poppy
|Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s Claw
|Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor, Phantom Dancer
|Dragon’s Claw, Phantom Dancer, Warmog’s Armor
|Sejuani
|Kayle
|Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel, Dragon’s Claw
|Blade of the Ruined King, Yuumi, Spear of Shojin
Gunslingers
|Graves
|Tristana
|Lucian
|Miss Fortune
|Red Buff, Titanic Hydra, Infinity Edge
|Cursed Blade, Blade of the Ruined King, Infinity Edge
|Cursed Blade, Red Buff, Luden’s Echo
|Seraph’s Embrace x2, Morellonomicon
Guardians
|Braum
|Leona
|Thornmail, Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor
|Luden’s Echo, Spear of Shojin
Rangers
|Vayne
|Varus
|Ashe
|Kindred
|Statikk Shiv, Titanic Hydra, Guinsoo’s Rageblade
|Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon, Guinsoo’s Rageblade
|Statikk Shiv, Rapid Firecannon, Guinsoo’s Rageblade
|Yuumi, Guardian Angel, Phantom Dancer
Shapeshifters
|Nidalee
|Elise
|Shyvana
|Rapidfire Cannon, Statikk Shiv, The Bloodthirster
|Warmog’s Armor, Frozen Heart
|Warmog’s Armor, Thornmail, Phantom Dancer
|Gnar
|Swain
|Warmog’s Armor, Titanic Hydra, Phantom Dancer
|Warmog’s Armor, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Morellonomicon
Sorcerers
|Kassadin
|Ahri
|Lulu
|Veigar
|Rapidfire Cannon, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Dragon’s Claw
|Statikk Shiv, Luden’s Echo, Morellonomicon
|Spear of Shojin x2, Guinsoo’s Rageblade
|Seraph’s Embrace x2, Hextech Gunblade
|Morgana
|Twisted Fate
|Aurelion Sol
|Karthus
|Rabodon’s Deathcap, Morellonomicon, Frozen Heart
|Statikk Shiv x2, Seraph’s Embrace
|Rapidfire Cannon, Spear of Shojin x2
|Morellonomicon, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Seraph’s Embrace
There are a few champions that were deliberately left off of this list because they’re weak in their current state.
This guide was created by streamer and former League pro, Scarra. You can watch his rationale behind the item choice in the video above.
This article will be updated to reflect the metagame in future patches.