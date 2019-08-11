46 mins ago League of Legends

Teamfight Tactics item guide cheat sheet

Get up to speed with items.

Image via Riot Games

In Teamfight Tactics‘ short lifespan, the metagame has shaped and formed on an almost weekly basis. Riot Games isn’t messing around when it comes to patches, and if you happen to lag behind or miss a hotfix or two, you may find yourself sinking down to the very bottom of the tables. 

It’s hard to keep up to date with what’s good and what’s not, especially in the case of items. To avoid being flustered and making poor choices mid-game, this guide, originally created by William “Scarra” Li, should help you.

Assassins

Kha’ZixPykeZedKatarina
Rapidfire Cannon, Infinity Edge, Seraph’s EmbraceSpear of Shojin, Frozen Heart, MorellonomiconRapidfire Cannon, Infinity Edge, The BloodthirsterMorellonomicon, Hextech Gunblade, Rabadon’s Deathcap
EvelynnRengarAkali
Seraph’s Embrace, Morellonomicon, Rabadon’s DeathcapRapidfire Cannon, Guardian Angel, The BloodthirsterSeraph’s Embrace, Dragon’s Claw, Hextech Gunblade

Blademasters

FioraShenAatrox
Statikk Shiv, Hextech Gunblade, The BloodthirsterDragon’s Claw, Thornmail, Guardian AngelHextech Gunblade, Guardian Angel, Dragon’s Claw
GangplankDravenYasuo
Hush, Red Buff, MorellonomiconRapidfire Cannon, The Bloodthirster, Guinsoo’s RagebladeSeraph’s Embrace, Red Buff, Hush

Brawlers

Rek’SaiBlitzcrankVolibearCho’Gath
Spear of Shojin, Infinity Edge, Serhap’s EmbraceRabadon’s Deathcap, Spear of ShojinRapid Firecannon x2, Red BuffSeraph’s Embrace, Guardian Angel, Morellonomicon

Elementalists

KennenBrandAnivia 
Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel, Rabadon’s DeathcapSpear of Shojin, Rapid Firecannon, MorellonomiconMorellonomicon, Seraph’s Embrace, Rabadon’s Deathcap

Knights

DariusGarenPoppy
Warmog’s Armor, Dragon’s ClawDragon’s Claw, Warmog’s Armor, Phantom DancerDragon’s Claw, Phantom Dancer, Warmog’s Armor
SejuaniKayle
Morellonomicon, Guardian Angel, Dragon’s ClawBlade of the Ruined King, Yuumi, Spear of Shojin

Gunslingers

GravesTristana LucianMiss Fortune
Red Buff, Titanic Hydra, Infinity EdgeCursed Blade, Blade of the Ruined King, Infinity EdgeCursed Blade, Red Buff, Luden’s EchoSeraph’s Embrace x2, Morellonomicon

Guardians

Braum Leona
Thornmail, Dragon’s Claw, Warmog’s ArmorLuden’s Echo, Spear of Shojin

Rangers

VayneVarusAsheKindred
Statikk Shiv, Titanic Hydra, Guinsoo’s Rageblade Spear of Shojin, Morellonomicon, Guinsoo’s RagebladeStatikk Shiv, Rapid Firecannon, Guinsoo’s RagebladeYuumi, Guardian Angel, Phantom Dancer

Shapeshifters

NidaleeEliseShyvana
Rapidfire Cannon, Statikk Shiv, The BloodthirsterWarmog’s Armor, Frozen HeartWarmog’s Armor, Thornmail, Phantom Dancer
GnarSwain
Warmog’s Armor, Titanic Hydra, Phantom DancerWarmog’s Armor, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Morellonomicon

Sorcerers

KassadinAhriLuluVeigar
Rapidfire Cannon, Guinsoo’s Rageblade, Dragon’s ClawStatikk Shiv, Luden’s Echo, MorellonomiconSpear of Shojin x2, Guinsoo’s RagebladeSeraph’s Embrace x2, Hextech Gunblade
MorganaTwisted FateAurelion SolKarthus
Rabodon’s Deathcap, Morellonomicon, Frozen HeartStatikk Shiv x2, Seraph’s EmbraceRapidfire Cannon, Spear of Shojin x2Morellonomicon, Rabadon’s Deathcap, Seraph’s Embrace

There are a few champions that were deliberately left off of this list because they’re weak in their current state.

This guide was created by streamer and former League pro, Scarra. You can watch his rationale behind the item choice in the video above.

This article will be updated to reflect the metagame in future patches.