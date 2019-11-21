How to watch Twitch Rivals: League of Legends Team Draft

Twitch Rivals is returning tomorrow with its latest installment of League of Legends action.

Team Draft is a five-vs-five tournament with eight teams of streamers competing over the course of three days.

The event will mirror the group and knockout format of Worlds 2019, with the first two days featuring two best-of-one double round robins. The top two teams from each group will then advance to the semifinals, with the grand finals concluding on the third and final day.

The tournament will be commentated by veteran duo Erik “DoA” Lonnquist and Christopher “Montecristo” Mykles and feature prominent streamers and personalities, such as Tyler “Tyler1” Steinkamp, Ashkan “TF Blade” Homayouni, and Michael “Imaqtpie” Santana.

Format

Five-vs-five, Blind Pick Mode on Summoner’s Rift.

Sides are pre-determined randomly.

If the group stage ends in a two-way tie and head-to-head can’t resolve the tie, the tied teams play a single tiebreak game. The team with the lower total victory time from the double round-robin will pick the side first.

If the group stage ends in a three-way tie, there will be different scenarios for each possible combination of head-to-head records.

If the group stage ends in a four-way tie, teams are placed into single elimination best-of-one brackets seeded by total victory time.

The tiebreakers will be played on day three of the tournament.

Teams

Schedule

The first day of the tournament will take place on Nov. 22, with the second set of round robins, the semifinals, and grand finals concluding on Nov. 25 and 26.

Where to watch

League of Legends Team Draft will be available to watch on Twitch Rivals’ official broadcast, as well as on each participant’s channel.