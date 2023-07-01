Ever heard someone ask if you had played “that famous cat game” before? They’re probably talking about Stray, the game where you play as a cat—a dream of gamers far and wide.

Stray is the famous cat game from Annapurna Interactive that was released on the PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on July 19, 2022. For those who could only play on Xbox, they were left in the dark over whether the title would make its way to the console.

However, it was revealed that Stray is coming to the Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One in 2023, to the delight of many fans.

So, when exactly is Stray dropping on Xbox?

When will Stray come to Xbox?

Luckily, you won’t have to wait for long as it was revealed in an Annapurna Interactive showcase that the game will come to the consoles on August 10, 2023. However, it wasn’t revealed if the game will be included in the Xbox Game Pass. We’re going to have to wait for that announcement if they’re ever going to do it.

Stray received favorable reviews on its release and has garnered a score of 82 on its Metacritic PC reviews, with similar critic sites scoring it around a stellar eight out of ten. Since then, the game has racked up nominations and awards from various awards shows.

The game won the Best Indie Game and Best Debut Indie Game during the Game Awards 2022 while the Golden Joystick Awards deemed it as the best PlayStation Game of the Year. Needless to say, the game coming to Xbox consoles is a big boon as this is one of the best games of 2022 just looking at its track record.

Aside from Xbox Consoles, Stray is also apparently heading to macOS for you Mac gamers out there. There’s still no release date for the Mac version of the game but the devs have already revealed that it’s only coming to Macs rocking M1 and M2 chips.

About the author