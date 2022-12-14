What is the age rating for High on Life?

High on Life is the latest title from Squanch Games, who previously released comedy titles such as Accounting + and Trover Saves the Universe. With the game being heavily credited to Rick and Morty‘s Justin Roiland, it’s likely that some younger audiences might be interested in the game, causing parents to wonder about the game’s content.

Depending on the player’s age, this game might feature some content that will seem a little blue for smaller players. Here’s all the information you need to know about the age rating for High on Life.

What is the ESRB rating for High on Life?

Throughout the game, players will come across many references or direct depictions of nudity, alien orifices, and some admittedly crass humor. Because of this, the ESRB gave it a rating of Mature, reflecting that it believes audiences should at least be the age of 17 to purchase the game.

This makes sense to anyone who’s played the game, as there are frequent moments throughout where players will have to deal with mature themes. In the first 10 minutes of the game, players will be invited to snort cocaine by their teen sister off a compact, which they decline. On the other hand, the whole game is based on the fact that the player and most notable characters are anti-drug.

There are a lot of themes throughout the game that are definitely not meant for anyone who couldn’t get into a PG-13 movie. There’s some cursing and a lot of implied innuendos or crude jokes with most of the nastier stuff being said instead of shown. If you’re familiar with previous Justin Roiland works like Rick and Morty or Solar Opposites, it’s along those lines.

That’s all you need to know about the age rating in High on Life.