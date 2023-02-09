What is Dark and Darker with DX11?

Dark and Darker is one of the hottest entries into the loot extraction genre, as shown by the overwhelming success of the last two alpha playtests. As Dark and Darker are still in alpha, the developers are constantly pushing updates in the hopes of improving the game. With the recent update adding Dark and Darker with DX11 as part of the launch options, many players are curious.

The DX11 stands for Direct X 11 and can be found in a variety of popular games. Here’s all the info you need to know about what DX11 is and how it will impact Dark and Darker.

What’s different about Dark and Darker with DX11?

DirectX 11 is a software that, among other things, improves the visuals in games by allowing your computer’s hardware to communicate with the game faster. DirectX 11 has launched with every Windows version since Windows 7 and many games have relied on it in the last decade. Some users have reported that lighting and surfaces can be strange with DX11, so that’s likely why developer IRONMACE includes the option of either look.

Like with many things in this beta, it could be that IRONMACE is taking the opportunity to recognize what works and what doesn’t. It seems like it was pushed a few days after the start of the February playtest, so many players were confused about why it was included. The game doesn’t look bad in either option, but it’s unclear if this is a permanent addition.

Expect more visual changes and options to enhance the game or make it run better, as the developer has proven it is not going to waste the hype for this game. That’s all you need to know about running Dark and Darker with DX11.