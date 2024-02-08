Steelrising trophy list: All trophies and achievements

Why not take a stab at Steelrising and its long list of trophies and achievements while we wait for Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC. To that, you’re going to need to know what all the Steelrising trophies and achievements are.

Recommended Videos

Steelrising was released in 2022 and is widely regarded as a great entry-level Soulslike. Set in the year 1789, you play as the mechanical Aegis whose purpose is to serve France and defeat the king’s army in the midst of the French Revolution. You will naturally unlock achievements as you explore and hunt down the army, immobilizing soldiers one after another. But if you want the specifics, here is every trophy to get in Steelrising.

All trophies and achievements in Steelrising, listed

There’s some doozies here. Screenshot via Spiders Steam

There are 56 trophies in Steelrising. These are the same across all Steelrising platforms, which include PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows. Six of the trophies are only available in Steelrising‘s Cagliostro’s Secrets DLC.

Most achievements follow the path of the story, as you defeat Soulslike bosses and navigate an increasingly hostile version of 1789 Paris. Others tally your elemental kills, where hundreds of mechanical enemies must be destroyed under specific requirements (like using ice, fire, or electricity for each battle). Don’t worry if you lose track of the bodies racking up behind you either, because Steelrising keeps track for you.

Outside combat, there are trophies focussed on citizens’ stories so you can explore to your heart’s content and help out the innocents. Finally, try to avoid the Oil Burette whenever you can to achieve more specific trophies.

Here are all Steelrising trophies:

Sailor (Bronze) – Reach Paris by boat.

(Bronze) – Reach Paris by boat. All aboard! (Bronze) – Obtain the horseless carriage.

(Bronze) – Obtain the horseless carriage. Bishop: Cité (Bronze) – Defeat the Bishop of the Cité.

(Bronze) – Defeat the Bishop of the Cité. Bishop: Louvre (Bronze) – Defeat the Selenite of the Louvre.

(Bronze) – Defeat the Selenite of the Louvre. Rook: Luxembourg (Bronze) – Defeat the Alchemist of Luxembourg.

(Bronze) – Defeat the Alchemist of Luxembourg. Rook: Les Invalides (Bronze) – Defeat the Treasurer of Les Invalides.

(Bronze) – Defeat the Treasurer of Les Invalides. Knight: Montmartre (Bronze) – Defeat the Centaur of Montmartre.

(Bronze) – Defeat the Centaur of Montmartre. Knight: Bastille (Bronze) – Defeat the Executioner of the Bastille.

(Bronze) – Defeat the Executioner of the Bastille. The bodyguard (Bronze) – Discover the truth about the Queen’s son and save her from certain death.

(Bronze) – Discover the truth about the Queen’s son and save her from certain death. Conspiracy (Bronze) – Investigate the Orléanistes’ plot for La Fayette.

(Bronze) – Investigate the Orléanistes’ plot for La Fayette. The Old Alchemist (Bronze) – Conduct an investigation for Abbé Grégoire.

(Bronze) – Conduct an investigation for Abbé Grégoire. Automat at your service (Bronze) – Help Mirabeau solve his family problems.

(Bronze) – Help Mirabeau solve his family problems. Abolishing slavery (Bronze) – Help Julien Raimond in his fight against slavery.

(Bronze) – Help Julien Raimond in his fight against slavery. Ludia (Bronze) – Follow Bailly’s advice to find out the truth about Ludia.

(Bronze) – Follow Bailly’s advice to find out the truth about Ludia. Love before money (Bronze) – Save Necker by finding his wife before his money.

(Bronze) – Save Necker by finding his wife before his money. Lanterns of the dead (Bronze) – Help Robespierre devise a plan to stop the Automats by forging an alliance with Laclos.

(Bronze) – Help Robespierre devise a plan to stop the Automats by forging an alliance with Laclos. Traces of powder (Bronze) – Find Lavoisier’s powder and give a significant edge to the Cordeliers Club.

(Bronze) – Find Lavoisier’s powder and give a significant edge to the Cordeliers Club. Apprentice journalist (Bronze) – Conduct a journalistic investigation for Marat, without wrongly accusing La Fayette.

(Bronze) – Conduct a journalistic investigation for Marat, without wrongly accusing La Fayette. Résurgence (Bronze) – Collect all of Athenaïs’s echoes.

(Bronze) – Collect all of Athenaïs’s echoes. Saviour (Bronze) – Awaken the seven characters bound to Titans.

(Bronze) – Awaken the seven characters bound to Titans. Safe passage (Bronze) – Activate 20 Vestals.

(Bronze) – Activate 20 Vestals. Grenadier (Bronze) – Defeat 25 enemies with grenades.

(Bronze) – Defeat 25 enemies with grenades. Pyromaniac (Bronze) – Ignite enemies 100 times.

(Bronze) – Ignite enemies 100 times. Positively shocking (Bronze) – Electrocute enemies 100 times.

(Bronze) – Electrocute enemies 100 times. Ms Freeze (Bronze) – Freeze enemies 100 times.

(Bronze) – Freeze enemies 100 times. Supercooled (Bronze) – Use Rapid Cooling 50 times.

(Bronze) – Use Rapid Cooling 50 times. Cold-blooded (Bronze) – Perform 10 Perfect Cooldowns.

(Bronze) – Perform 10 Perfect Cooldowns. Untouchable (Bronze) – Perform 50 counterattacks.

(Bronze) – Perform 50 counterattacks. Collateral damage (Bronze) – Have an enemy be killed by a direct hit from another enemy five times.

(Bronze) – Have an enemy be killed by a direct hit from another enemy five times. Stealth itself (Bronze) – Surprise 20 enemies with stealth attacks.

(Bronze) – Surprise 20 enemies with stealth attacks. Finish him (Bronze) – Immobilise 70 enemies.

(Bronze) – Immobilise 70 enemies. Titan assassin (Bronze) – Defeat a Titan without using the Oil Burette.

(Bronze) – Defeat a Titan without using the Oil Burette. Technician (Bronze) – Equip four level three modules.

(Bronze) – Equip four level three modules. David vs. Goliath (Bronze) – Kill an enemy with a cobblestone.

(Bronze) – Kill an enemy with a cobblestone. Professional care (Bronze) – Fully upgrade the Oil Burette.

(Bronze) – Fully upgrade the Oil Burette. Blacksmith (Bronze) – Upgrade a weapon from each of the seven classes to level five.

(Bronze) – Upgrade a weapon from each of the seven classes to level five. The Aegis (Bronze) – Block 50 attack impacts with a shield special move.

(Bronze) – Block 50 attack impacts with a shield special move. Musketeer (Bronze) – Kill 20 enemies with a ranged shot.

(Bronze) – Kill 20 enemies with a ranged shot. AoE specialist (Bronze) – Perform 10 attacks affecting three enemies at once.

(Bronze) – Perform 10 attacks affecting three enemies at once. Eagle-eyed (Bronze) – Hit 20 hidden enemies.

(Bronze) – Hit 20 hidden enemies. The Mad Titan (Silver) – Defeat the Royal Orpheus.

(Silver) – Defeat the Royal Orpheus. Queen: Versailles (Silver) – Defeat the Iron Queen.

(Silver) – Defeat the Iron Queen. Stabiliser (Silver) – Defeat all unstable Automats.

(Silver) – Defeat all unstable Automats. Incorruptible (Silver) – Help Robespierre carry out his plan to make him Consul of the Republic.

(Silver) – Help Robespierre carry out his plan to make him Consul of the Republic. Royalist (Silver) – Help La Fayette become the Lieutenant Général of young King Henri V’s kingdom.

(Silver) – Help La Fayette become the Lieutenant Général of young King Henri V’s kingdom. Shield of the Cordeliers (Silver) – Help all the revolutionaries of the Cordeliers Club.

(Silver) – Help all the revolutionaries of the Cordeliers Club. Friend of the People (Silver) – Complete all citizen stories.

(Silver) – Complete all citizen stories. Fashion victim (Gold) – Acquire all outfits in the base game.

(Gold) – Acquire all outfits in the base game. Completionist (Gold) – Finish the game without using the Oil Burette.

(Gold) – Finish the game without using the Oil Burette. Vive la Révolution (Platinum) – Obtain all trophies.

Steelrising: Cagliostro’s Secrets trophy list