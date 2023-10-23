How to solve the Ring Puzzle in Signalis

Completing the Ring Puzzle in Signalis is incredibly tricky due to the complex layout of the map. The search for tiny rings takes place in a labyrinth called Nowhere, where destructive androids roam bloody halls.

There are three rings to find for the Empress Statue. These are the Wedding, Regent, and Serpent rings. We will outline where exactly you can find each ring and the order in which you need to place them on the Empress Statue’s hand for the Plate of Knowledge.

Signalis: Empress Statue Ring Puzzle guide

To complete the Ring Puzzle, you need to find the Wedding Ring, Regent Ring, and Serpent Ring, and bring these back to the Empress Statue.

The Ring Puzzle is difficult to complete due to the complicated layout of the map, Nowhere. The map is laid out like a grid, but often times you’ll find yourself heading in one direction before being completely turned around in the adjacent room. To find each ring, you need to decipher door codes via the monitor room.

Let’s get into the exact locations of each ring in Nowhere, Signalis.

Wedding Ring location

The first and easiest ring to pick up is inside the Monitor Room. You can find this outside and north of the Classroom Safe Room and directly east of the gigantic flesh hole. The Wedding Ring is on the table where the microphone is.

Regent Ring location

The next ring to find is the Regent Ring. All you need to do is drop down into the very inviting and gaping fleshy hole located next to the Classroom Safe Room. If this is your first time dropping down, a boss fight will ensue. Upon defeating this enemy, you will find Isa inside the next Safe Room.

From the Safe Room, go right (east). In this room, there are two more enemies that you can easily sneak past. Continue going right and through the next set of doors. Here, there’s a single pedestal directly in the center of the room, and the Regent Ring is atop the pedestal.

Serpent Ring location

The Serpent Ring is the hardest to obtain for this puzzle. You need to open the Triangle Door located inside the Operating Room. You can find this room directly after getting the Regent Ring. After dropping down into the blood pit and defeating the caged boss, head east from the Safe Room with Isa and then go north.

After going north, climb the ladder in this room to return to the ground floor of Nowhere. Now inside the Operating Room, use the code from the Monitor Room on the Triangle Door keypad.

Inside the Triangle Room are multiple enemies and a table in the center. You need to head toward the bottom left and enter through the door there. The room you need to be in is pitch black and requires a Flashlight to navigate. There are many enemies in the Serpent Ring room too, so either prepare for a fight or try to nab the Serpent Ring directly from the table in the center.

Ring order to solve the Ring Puzzle in Signalis

The Ring Puzzle is explained by a note that summarizes the life of the Empress. It reads as follows:

“ On the first day she was crowned .”

.” “ On the longest day nothing was done .”

.” “ On the next day she was wed .”

.” “On the last day she took her life.“

You can find the Empress Statue beyond the locked door inside the Classroom Safe Room. To unlock this, use the code in the screenshot below.

Next, follow the linear path south, avoiding the two enemies here, and it will take you directly to the Empress Statue. The note corresponds to the fingers on the Empress’ hand, going from right to left (from your POV). The order is as follows:

Index finger – Regent

Middle finger – Leave empty

Ring finger – Wedding

Pinky finger – Serpent

The Empress will reveal the Plate of Knowledge inside. Make sure to take this with you and keep it in your storage until it’s time to use it.

