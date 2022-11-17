Goat Simulator 3 is the sequel to the chaotic first game that came out in 2014, allowing players to take on the horns of a goat in a new world. This new title expands on everything that the first game did well, giving players a range of new quests to complete. One of these quests asks the player to power up two blue wind turbines that are deactivated.

Players will need to borrow some of the resources found in the surrounding area to complete this quest. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to activate the wind turbines in Goat Simulator 3.

How to activate the wind turbines in Goat Simulator 3

Screengrab via Coffee Stain Studios

To activate the blue wind turbines, you’ll need to steal the batteries from the red turbines that are spinning around them. Climb the ladder all the way to the top, then headbutt the battery out before licking it and carrying it to one of the nearby blue wind turbines. It doesn’t matter which red turbines you take from as long as the batteries get moved to the blue ones.

Once you do this, the vineyard between the two blue turbines will spring to life, opening the door to the vineyard house and sending it flying into the sky. Players can jump into the hole where the house used to be to be teleported onto the house. Inside is a reference to Elon Musk and his recent business dealings with Twitter.

All you need to do is find the batteries at the top of the red windmills and move them to the blue. That’s all you need to know about how to activate the wind turbines at Snusk Vineyard.