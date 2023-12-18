All FNAF Help Wanted 2 endings

Glitchtrap returns in the FNAF: Help Wanted 2 endings with more power than ever. But are we any closer to discovering the truth of FNAF‘s lore, or are there even more questions than answers?

Here is how to get every ending in FNAF: Help Wanted 2.

FNAF Help Wanted 2: How to get all endings

Listen to those sweet beats before Glitchtrap wins again. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Steel Wool Studios

There are three endings to find in FNAF: Help Wanted 2. Most players will find the canon ending easily. You naturally unlock this by playing and completing each minigame across the chapters. But each ending provide additional lore that ties in the most recent games to the longstanding lore relating to William Afton and his family of animatronics.

Here’s how to get each ending in FNAF: Help Wanted 2 and what they mean in regard to FNAF lore.

Default ending

S.T.A.F.F Bots are human? Screenshot by Dot Esports

You need to find the six Faz Force Mechs to get the default ending for FNAF: Help Wanted 2. These are obtained by completing minigames in each chapter. This is the ending most players will get in their first playthrough. While this ending is canon, the secret ending adds much needed context surrounding Glitchtrap and Vanny. But more on that below.

What does the canon ending mean?

The ending reveals a S.T.A.F.F Bot handing the Vanny mask over to Cassie. Cassie is the little girl and protagonist in FNAF: Security Breach Ruin DLC. The climax to this DLC revealed the Mimic as the main antagonist in Security Breach rather than the usual William Afton (Springtrap). Although there are multiple theories on whether William Afton is indeed Glitchtrap (the AI form of Springtrap) or the Mimic pretending to be both, the Ruin DLC demonstrated the real power of the Mimic as Cassie is tricked by it after pretending to be Gregory.

The last thing we see is Cassie falling down an elevator shaft as “Gregory” breaks the cables. Roxy can be heard talking to Cassie as if she survived the fall. The Help Wanted 2 ending implies the events in Ruin DLC took place just after this game as our perspective switched to what we presume to be the same S.T.A.F.F. Bot that handed her the Vanny mask at the beginning of Ruin. This means FNAF: Help Wanted 2 is a prequel to Ruin and likely existed between the events of Security Breach and its DLC.

While some theorize the protagonist in Help Wanted 2 was Cassie’s father and had his mind transferred into the Vanny mask in the form of Helpy (the AI assistant inside the mask), but the perspective is seen from the S.T.A.F.F Bot instead. This hints S.T.A.F.F Bots were previously human, transformed into a bot to complete duties. Mindless and unable to feel fatigue, the protagonist is stripped of his humanity and forced to complete its singular goal: to give Cassie the Vanny mask.

The most interesting of all however is that it looks like Glitchtrap appeared from out of the charging pod on the stage, rather than the S.T.A.F.F Bots. Just like Vanessa in the first Help Wanted game, Glitchtrap had tricked the protagonist once again.

Escape ending

The escape ending is very straightforward. All you need to do is head to the fire exit inside the Pizzeria diner area found to the left of the stage. Go up to the fire exit doors and interact with it. Walk into the black abyss and away from the Pizzeria. The credits will roll and no added context or lore is given. This adds nothing to the story aside from adding another ending to your belt for Help Wanted 2‘s completion.

Princess Quest ending

What is Vanny up to? Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final ending has far more steps to it than the others, so you’ll need to do quite a bit more work for this one as it’s the secret ending in FNAF: Help Wanted 2. You need to find all six Memory Plushies. These are found in every chapter and across each minigame, similar to the Mechs for the canon ending. Each have unique requirements to obtain them.

Memory Plushie locations

Here is where to find each plushie in FNAF: Help Wanted 2:

Bonk-a-Bon Bonus : Change the wires to match the code on the bottom of the machine backwards . Example if the code is “8431” you need to change the wires to “1348.”

: Change the wires to match the code on the bottom of the machine . Example if the code is “8431” you need to change the wires to “1348.” Log ride : Shoot every Helpy cardboard cutout. Then shoot each star that’ll light up blue once you’ve hit them on each level. You’ll get the Memory Plushie inside a chest.

: Shoot every Helpy cardboard cutout. Then shoot each star that’ll light up blue once you’ve hit them on each level. You’ll get the Memory Plushie inside a chest. Sister Location : Input “1983” into locked drawer in the desk of the security office. You must complete every night in Sister Location first.

: Input “1983” into locked drawer in the desk of the security office. You must complete every night in Sister Location first. FNAF 2 : You need to defeat every animatronic to cause a fire on the stage. FNAF 3 boss fight will unlock. Defeat Springtrap to receive the Memory Plushie.

: You need to defeat every animatronic to cause a fire on the stage. FNAF 3 boss fight will unlock. Defeat Springtrap to receive the Memory Plushie. Food delivery : Put in all four Chica related products into the trash bin on your left. These are the Chica Lemon Bar, Chicachug, Chica Hot Meal (third out of four option), combined Chicachug and Chica Lemon Bar using the Blendee-O-Matic. Get the plushie out of the trash bin.

: Put in all four Chica related products into the trash bin on your left. These are the Chica Lemon Bar, Chicachug, Chica Hot Meal (third out of four option), combined Chicachug and Chica Lemon Bar using the Blendee-O-Matic. Get the plushie out of the trash bin. Fizzy Faz (night three): Hit the red lockdown button. Grab the Sodaroni can and pour it into the containers. Then put in all four ingredients (drumstick, watermelon slice, coffee mug, and candy) into the container. Leave out the salt. Put it into the delivery slot to get the next plushie.

You need to complete every section on hard mode when you are attempting to get each plushie. Each plushie corresponds to an animatronic, relating to the setting, game, and level the plushie is referencing. Collecting all Memory Plushies award you with the Glitchtrap Token. Access the Princess Quest arcade game using the Glitchtrap Token inside the Pizzeria.

Complete Princess Quest IV to see the secret FNAF: Help Wanted 2 ending. This ending shows the protagonist inside the Princess Quest arcade game where you are lured into an toy arcade machine. You trade the Vanny mask for the Bonnie plushie before entering the final scene. Trapped with Moon, Vanny looks into the machine at you as you pass over the plushie. Vanny picks up the prize, revealed to be Glitchtrap. She destroys him in her hands and leaves the protagonist inside the machine as the credits roll.

What does the secret ending mean?

This ending implies Vanny and Glitchtrap are two separate entities. While some think that Vanny as seen in this ending is Vanessa beating Glitchtrap and gaining her life back, I’m not so sure. The main question I have on this theory is why would Vanessa wave at the protagonist now trapped in the arcade machine after “destroying” Glitchtrap?

Instead it seems like Vanny and Glitchtrap become a single identity where Vanny copies Glitchtrap’s behavior as it waves at the protagonist. My guess is Vanny (I assume is also the Mimic) and Glitchtrap become one to spread its virus across the Pizzeria and manipulate Cassie to free them in physical form in the Ruin DLC.

The protagonist in Help Wanted 2 cannot be Vanessa due to her role in the first game. It wouldn’t make sense with the canon ending either as the protagonist is turned into a S.T.A.F.F Bot. The question comes up of whether Glitchtrap was killed by Vanny or if he was extracted from the machine to spread the Mimic virus across the Pizzeria?