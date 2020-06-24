The 6 best console gaming chairs

Image via RESPAWN Image via X Rocker Image via RESPAWN Image via Playseat Image via X Rocker Image via X Rocker

Almost every console gamer starts with a regular sofa, but some of the best gaming chairs have been designed with console users in mind. As opposed to PC gaming chairs, seats designed for console players have more room to work with since you won’t need to sit straight or position your arms to reach your mouse and keyboard.

Console gaming chairs use this available design space to offer better back support and footrests, allowing gamers to kick back and relax during gaming sessions.

Finding the perfect chair can be a time-consuming task since the market is oversaturated, and there are many different kinds of console gaming chairs. Pedestals, racer types, recliners, and even bean bags can be the go-to choice depending on your gaming setup. Some of these also come with their own speaker systems to give you a more profound gaming experience.

We’ve gathered the best console gaming chairs in the market to save you time on research, but we recommend going to a local store to try out the following models, if possible, to have the best idea of what models work for you.

Image via RESPAWN Image via RESPAWN

The Respawn 110 could be considered the best of both worlds. You can move it around easily since it’s on wheels and use it for both console and PC gaming.

It features a racing-style seat and backrest, alongside two ergonomic cushions. It can also recline up to 155 degrees, making it easier to find that perfect sitting position. The chair can support up to 275 pounds in weight and comes with a footrest to ensure maximum comfort in all sitting angles.

Image via X Rocker Image via X Rocker

X Rocker is one of the most popular console gaming chair manufacturers on the market. The company’s slick designs and fair carried it towards the top of the industry.

The X Rocker PRO 2.1 looks complicated at first, but it has quite an informative setup guide, which makes assembling it a simple process. The chair features two speakers located around the head-rest, alongside a four-inch subwoofer in the backrest. The combination of the two pulls gamers into the game and comes in handy if you need an extra pair of speakers around the house.

The faux leather and breathable air-covered chair supports up to 275 pounds in weight. It also comes with an extra cushion that you can use either for your neck or back.

Image via X Rocker Image via X Rocker

Floor gaming chairs can be quite convenient if your TV or monitor is not that high-up from the ground. Almost all of them come pre-assembled since they’re often one-piece furniture.

The Ace Bayou X Rocker comes with two speakers located next to both sides of your head, and they are capable of wireless audio transmission. There’s a subwoofer on the back, which makes games even more intense.

The chair is compatible with multiple gaming systems, including PlayStation 4, Gameboy, and Xbox One. If you have many consoles at your disposal, we recommend linking the chair to your TV, so you won’t have to plug it into each console or system you decide to use.

It supports up to 275 pounds, and the chair itself weighs around 45.8 pounds, which makes it a bit more difficult to move around the house.

Image via Playseat Image via Playseat

Racing fans spend hours while positioning their pedals and all the other equipment needed for a fun racing simulation experience. A chair designed for racing games comes with dedicated spots for all of your peripherals and gets you more into the spirit of the competition.

Playseat’s Challenge racing chair is far from being the most advanced sim chair in the market, but it’s one of the most compact and easy to use ones. The main problem with racing setups is that they take a lot of room, and packing up may take hours, even if you have a spare room to store your chair.

The Challenge racing chair collapses like a beach chair and supports third-party racing gear from brands like Logitech and MadCatz.

The chair supports up to 200 pounds in weight, and you should be fine, height-wise, unless you’re taller than seven feet.

Image via RESPAWN Image via RESPAWN

Included speakers are nice, but they may turn out to be unnecessary if you already have a quality gaming headset. If that’s the case, you should focus more on the build quality and the functionalities of a chair.

RESPAWN’s 900 reclining chair was designed with console gaming in mind from scratch. The chair comes with a cup holder and a side-pouch, which both aim to reduce the number of times you pause your game to get water or a remote. The footrest is also a continuous surface, meaning that there aren’t any open spaces for your cables to get stuck.

It can recline up to 135 degrees, and the process feels sturdy thanks to the chair’s durable swivel base. The base also makes it more difficult to move the chair, however, since it doesn’t have any wheels.

The chair supports up to 275 pounds while it weighs 48.5 pounds. You can choose from seven different colors while ordering, one of which is a special reskin for the popular battle royale game Fortnite.

Image via X Rocker Image via X Rocker

It isn’t only the racing game players that may have room problems. Gaming in a small room may require you to pack-up often once you’re done, and a foldable chair will always make that process less daunting.

Like the rest of the X Rocker chairs on our list, X Rocker Pedestal Extreme III also comes with two speakers around the headrest area, alongside a four-inch subwoofer located in the back portion of the chair. The chair supports wireless audio transmission, and you can also connect multiple X Rocker chairs to have a better audio experience.

The chair supports up to 275 pounds and is one of the lightest options on our lists, weighing only around 18.3 pounds. Its lightweight also makes it easier to fold and store it.

Its only drawback is that it can’t recline, which makes sense considering doing so could be dangerous on a lightweight chair.

This article includes affiliate links, which may provide small compensation to Dot Esports.