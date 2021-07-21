The 10 best big and tall gaming chairs 2021

Every gaming setup needs a supportive chair. Just like people, chairs vary by size. Not every chair will fit every gamer. The larger chairs are designed to support heavier weights and taller heights. While almost every company makes a series of big and tall chairs, they are often more expensive than the other product lines. The prices vary by brand, as does the quality. But even the cheaper options are pricier than the average size chairs from the same brands.

Here are the best big and tall gaming chairs in 2021.

Image via Anda Seat

At a glance:

Max capacity of 440 pounds

PVC upholstery

All metal frame

Foam padding

160-degree recliner

Lumbar support pillows

Eight color options

The Anda Seat Kaiser 2 has one of the highest weight capacities of any gaming chair. This gaming chair accommodates users up to 440 pounds in weight and between 5 feet 9 inches and 6 feet 9 inches tall.

Most of the dimensions on the Kaiser 2 are larger than regular gaming chairs to support a range of heights and weights. Its backrest is 34.2 inches tall with a shoulder width of 23.8 inches. The seat is also fairly wide, with a width of 22.8 inches and a depth of 21.2 inches.

While the Kaiser 2 shares the same steel frame and foam construction as the Secretlab’s Titan XL, it has different upholstery. Instead of PU leather, like most gaming chairs, the Kaiser 2 uses a material called DuraXtraAD+. This material is made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and is stronger than PU leather while being just as easy to clean.

Most of the adjustability options on the Kaiser 2 match Titan XL. The Kaiser 2 also has four-way adjustable armrests and a reclining function. Instead of reclining up to 165 degrees like the Titan XL, the Kaiser 2 only goes up to 160 degrees. While the Kaiser 2 doesn’t have the best reclining angle, it makes up for it by offering removable neck and lumbar support pillows.

Anda Seat’s Kaiser 2 is made from premium quality material and has an impressive weight capacity. While it’s more expensive than the Titan XL, it justifies its price by including support pillows and having PVC leather upholstery.

Image via Thermaltake

At a glance:

Mesh upholstery

117-degree recliner

Adjustable headrest

Ergonomic design

Some gamers prefer ergonomic chairs with adjustable comfort features. Thermaltake’s Cyberchair E500 moves away from the racing seat design and is ideal for home or office use.

The Cyberchair E500 doesn’t use foam padding or synthetic leather like the other gaming chairs mentioned so far. It uses a breathable mesh fabric with adjustable tension to control the amount of tension depending on their requirements.

Adjustability is one of the strong points of the Cyberchair E500. Instead of a fixed headrest, it has an adjustable one that can move up or down depending on user preferences. The backrest has a recliner function and adjusts up to 117 degrees. The backrest has built-in lumbar support that’s flexible and adjusts to the shape of the user’s body. One of the adjustability options not found on the other chairs on this list is the sliding seat. The seat depth on the Cyberchair E500 is adjusted by sliding it forward or backward, making it ideal for users who need a more tailored fit. While the armrests have 4D adjustability, they don’t lock into place and can wiggle around.

This gaming chair keeps players cool with its mesh fabric, and it has enough adjustability options for most gamers. The Cyberchair E500’s only drawbacks are its clunky armrests and its high price.

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Max weight capacity of 400 pounds

Max height of 6 feet 6 inches

Polyurethane Leather

Metal frame

Head and lumbar support pillows

DXRacer is a popular brand with streamers. The chairs come in multiple sizes. The Sentinel and Tank series is the big and tall equivalent from DXRacer. The Tank series has a 400-pound weight capacity and is suitable for heights well above six feet. DXRacer chairs have a higher backrest to support the entire spinal column. The chair can recline to 120 degrees and has multiple removable support pillows for any position.

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Lower cost than other brands

Max weight capacity of 400 pounds

Memory foam and polyurethane leather

Adjustable lumbar massage

Not the cheapest of chairs, although not the highest priced on the list, the FantasyLab chair comes in at a decent middle point. Like the Blue Whale brand above, it has a massage feature. Unlike the Blue Whale, the massage feature is within the chair itself, not within an additional pillow. The back of the chair features adjustable lumbar massage. Every part of the chair is adjustable. It can be modified for your unique needs. It has memory foam padding, an upgrade from the standard cold-pressed foam seen on other brands.

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Lower cost than other models

Max weight capacity of 350 pounds

Retractable footrest

Up to 165-degree recliner

Removable headrest pillow and lumbar cushion

Polyurethane leather

The GTRacing gaming chair is one of the cheapest options on our list. It doesn’t support as much weight and is a little smaller as a result. However, it does have a retractable footrest. The chair reclines to a maximum of 165 degrees, and when combined with the retractable footrest, you can lie back and relax in this chair. It features thickly padded seats for extra support and comfort. In addition to the padded seats, it has a lumbar pillow and headrest pillow. The armrests are adjustable and can be tilted and locked in place to help your wrists and arms while gaming.

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Maximum weight capacity of 400 pounds

Adjustable back angle of 90 to 155 degrees

Large seat at 21.7 by 20.5 inches.

Memory foam padding

Comes in two colors

The Killabee model is similar to the FantasyLab chair. It comes in at a similar price for nearly the same chair. It lacks the lumbar massage feature, putting it just under the FantasyLab model in features. It does have removable and adjustable pillows for both your head and lower back. Similar to the GTRacing chair, the armrests are adjustable in all directions. It has a similar racing-style design for added support. The memory foam and wider flat seat give it better stability and comfort. It may not have the lumbar massage, but every part of the chair is adjustable, including the back pressure.

Maxnomic XL-Series

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Expensive

Max weight limit of 375 pounds

Good for heights up to 7 feet tall

Lumbar support pillow

Headrest pillow

Can be personalized

The Maxnomic XL-Series has several variations. Some are more standard in appearance than others. While some are sponsored and priced higher for the extra branding. When selecting a chair, specific parts can be customized for your ideal fit. For instance, if you’d prefer a tall cylinder for extra height, that is an option. Or perhaps you want premium armrests for a slight increase in cost.

The XL-Series comes with ultra-stable steel frames, additional strengthening, resilient gas spring, and intensified tilt to make all features secure and robust. The star base comes in at 31.5 inches, much larger than the standard star bases. If you are willing to spend the extra money on an already expensive chair, it can be personalized.

Secretlab Titan XL

Image via Secretlab

At a glance:

Expensive

Max weight limit of 390 pounds

Max height recommendation of 6 feet 10 inches

Multiple options

Adjustable lumbar support

There’s a reason Secretlab is a big name in the gaming chair world.

The brand makes quality, long-lasting chairs that support a wide range of individuals. The chairs are known for their value as well as their cost. Secretlab Titan XL is a larger version of the Titan, one of their flagship chairs. The XL can come in a polyurethane leather covering or a softweave fabric. The majority of chairs on the market only offer polyurethane leather. It is refreshing to see a fabric option for those that do not want the leather texture.

The chair is adjustable. It has a built-in lumbar support adjustment. It reclines, the armrests can be moved, and the height is adjustable. It also features a headrest pillow that can be removed or adjusted.

Image via Amazon

At a glance:

Expensive

Supports heights up to 6 feet 6 inches to 6 feet 8 inches

Recommended max weight of 260 pounds or 350 pounds depending on model

High Resiliency Foam seats

Heavy-duty frame

Extra space

Extended back support

Add ons for ultimate customization

Not as expensive as the Secretlab Titan XL, the Vertagear is still a costly chair. Vertagear’s P-Line series features premium materials and a heavy-duty frame. Unlike most chairs that use cold-cure foam mix, Vertagear uses high resiliency foam. It prolongs the lifespan of the chair and gives a memory foam-like feel. It also adds some extra bounce to the chair. The chairs include a lumbar support pillow and a headrest pillow for additional comfort. They’re made with coffee-infused materials for added odor resistance and antibacterial properties. If you really like RGB, there are RGB and LED kits available for the chairs. There are two models in the P-Line. The PL6000 has a higher weight and height limit.

Image via Respawn

At a glance:

Cheaper than other chairs

High density foam cushion

Thicker steel frame

Ergonomic design for back support

Headrest and lumbar support pillows

Many features of the RSP-400 features match the other chairs on this list. It has a familiar racing design with a steel frame and PU leather upholstery. Respawn offers the RSP-400 in three color options, including red, blue, and gray, and users can pick whichever one suits them best. Like the Kaiser 2 and Tank Series OH/TS29/N, it comes with removable neck and lumbar support cushions.

The dimensions of the RSP-400 are big enough to accommodate most users. It has a backrest that’s 24 inches wide and 31.31 inches long. The seat is 24 inches wide and 24.25 inches deep. Since this chair has a 400-pound weight capacity, it can fit most users comfortably.

While the RSP-400 doesn’t have a long lifespan compared to the other chairs on this list, it’s still worth considering. It’s big enough for most gamers and offers impressive value because it costs less than half of many rivals on this list.

