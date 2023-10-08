Meta Quest 3 resolution, specs, and pricing

Meta’s new affordable VR headset, the Quest 3, is out on Oct. 10, 2023, and it will let players enjoy both augmented and virtual reality games with a single headset. The latest model includes new controllers, better specs, and a bunch of extra software available during the preorder period.

Is it worth the upgrade for existing players or a good entry point for first-time buyers? Here’s what you need to know about the Meta Quest 3’s resolution, specs, and pricing.

Resolution

Its resolution is 2064 × 2208 pixels per eye, which essentially creates a high-quality 4K image with both optical lenses. This is about 30% more resolution than the Quest 2, which outputs at a lower quality—slightly less than a 4K display. The FOV and display are the same between the two devices, so there isn’t a huge difference in picture quality.

Processor

A breakdown of the parts that make up the Meta Quest 3 headset. Screenshot via Meta Quest Youtube.

The Quest line of VR headsets achieved their affordable price tag by using Qualcomm processors to power their systems, which have similar specs to high-end mobile devices. Luckily, most VR games are made by indie studios and mobile developers that know how to squeeze the most out of their processors, so it’s nothing to worry about.

The Quest 3 has a Snapdragon XR2 Gen 2 chip designed for a range of upcoming VR products, and it’s a significant upgrade, with 2.5 times the GPU speed of the Quest 2 that used the first generation of XR2 processors.

This essentially allows the headset to achieve esports-level frame rates as low as 12ms, which also helps prevent motion sickness. Its power consumption can also be much lower, though both of these factors depend on the game.

Other upgrades

There is a bit more ram in this model as well: The Quest 3 has 8GB of ram, which allows for faster load times than the Quest 2 with its 6GB of ram. It’s also significantly faster than the original 4GB Quest model. The Quest 3 is also lighter than its predecessor, weighing in at 515 grams—15 grams lighter than the Quest 2, making for more comfortable gaming sessions.

It’s important to note that Meta’s Quest 2 headset runs games better than a lot of higher-end VR devices on the market, as the popularity of the Quest headsets has gotten developers excited to optimize their games for them. It’s likely that this trend will continue with the Quest 3. If you want to get into VR gaming, then Quest devices are a great choice, but is the upgrade worth it?

Price

The Quest 3 goes for $499.99/£479.99 with 128 GB of storage or $649.99/£619.99 with 512GB. At present, you can get a Quest 2 for $299.99/£299.99 for the 128 GB model and $349.99/£349.99 with 256GB of space.

Despite being one of the most affordable standalone headsets, interest is at an all-time low for the Quest 3. Most people are content with the performance of the more affordable Quest 2 which, despite getting a price increase, is still a far better deal than Meta’s new offering.

If you’re in the market for an upgrade, this isn’t a bad option, but it’s worth waiting for a sale if you want the best bang for your buck.

