Herman Miller’s Logitech Embody gaming chair is worth every cent for the most sedentary among us, now more than ever

Herman Miller’s foray into gaming chairs has now seen multiple additions to its lineup, but you still can’t beat the classics. Its partnership with Logitech birthed one incredible seat.

Whenever I had heard about Herman Miller chairs before, two main topics would come up: the price and just how damn good they are. After using the Herman Miller x Logitech Embody for a couple of weeks, I can confirm the latter.

The Embody is, without a doubt, the most comfortable chair I’ve ever sat in. Its customization alone might be worth the price of admission, allowing anyone to fit the chair to their size, posture, and needs.

Photo via Herman Miller

The full range of adjustments the seat has is extensive. You can change everything from the seat’s height, tilt tension for leaning back, seat depth to extend the front of the seat, limiting the tilt of the chair, arm height and width, and “BackFit” lumbar support.

With “BackFit,” the seatback can be adjusted to stick out a bit for lumbar support, which is a huge need for anyone like me who sits in a chair for eight hours for the workday and then four or five more hours when gaming at night with friends.

Keeping this in mind, the chair is definitely somewhat niche. It’s meant for those who sit a lot. If you live an active life and sit down for just a couple hours out of the day, this chair might not be for you, especially when considering the price tag.

Sadly, there doesn’t seem to be much that separates the Logitech Embody from Herman Miller’s regular Embody model, other than the sleek blue and black colorway and Logitech’s G logo on the chair back. But it’s $100 cheaper than the cheapest normal Embody, so that’s nice.

One difference for the gaming Embody is the seat itself. The extra layer of “cooling foam” on the seat of the chair is comfortable and breathable, offering ease of use for extended durations. You won’t be sticking to this chair during hot summer days or sweaty, ranked ladder sessions.

Photo via Herman Miller

Another nice quality of the Logitech Embody is just how sexy it is. It’s very demure in its design, which is a good change of pace from the gaudy, racing-style chairs that gamers have grown accustomed to over the last decade. But if that’s your thing, there’s plenty of other, lower quality options on the market.

As a negative, there’s no getting around the price tag. For $1,495, the Logitech Embody will scare many consumers off. But to me, it’s worth every penny for how much of a difference it can make in day-to-day life for sedentary gamers who also work from home.

If you’re using a chair for 10 to 12 hours a day, you owe it to yourself to invest in something like the Embody, which will improve posture and keep you comfortable through each long work-from-home day. With more and more people working from home in the new post-pandemic world, this chair is more worthy of consideration than ever.

Investing in a Herman Miller chair is a lot like investing in a nice mattress and pillows. If you spend a good amount of time sitting, like you do sleeping, the price is justified.

Make no mistake, there are plenty of gaming and office chair options out there that can be found for much cheaper than an Embody. But the quality of Herman Miller’s products shines through.

I can’t see myself going back to a different kind of chair, for office life or gaming or anything in between. It’s that good. And since each chair comes with a 12-year warranty, (yes, 12 years), the investment is undoubtedly worth it in the long run.