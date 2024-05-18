All Ghost of Tsushima voice cast and actors (English and Japanese)

The characters bring the video game worlds to life, and the feudal Japan in Ghost of Tsushima is no exception. A quality voice-over is a core part of any character, so here’s the main Ghost of Tsushima voice cast for both English and Japanese voice-overs.

Full Ghost of Tsushima cast list

Jin Sakai

Daisuke Tsuji (English)

The main character of Ghost of Tsushima, Jin Sakai, is voiced by Daisuke Tsuji. You may have heard Daisuke before as Scorpion in Mortal Kombat 1. He was also involved in games like GhostWire: Tokyo, Death Stranding, and Rise of the Ronin.

Kazuya Nakai (Japanese)

In Japanese, Jin is voiced by Kazuya Nakai. His latest notable roles in video games include Gilgamesh in Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth, Shinjiro Aragaki in Persona 3 Reload, and Eustace in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising. Kazuya is also known for portraying the role of Toshiro Hijikata in both games and anime shows about Gintama.

Yuna

Sumalee Montano (English)

In English, Yuna is voiced by Sumalee Montano. Apart from Ghost of Tsushima, Sumalee is known for several movies and shows, including The Lost Symbol, The Deal, and 10 Cloverfield Lane. She has voiced additional roles for multiple AAA gaming titles too as well as Dr. Elizabeth Cross in the latest Dead Space remake.

Yu Mizuno (Japanese)

Yuna’s Japanese voice was brought to life by Yu Mizuno. There aren’t that many roles you might know her from. She voiced Urð in God of War: Ragnarok, the female playable character in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, and Aunt May in the Ultimate Spider-Man animated series.

Lord Shimura

Eric Steinberg (English)

Eric Steinberg voiced the English dub of Lord Shimura in Ghost of Tsushima, and although he doesn’t have many recent projects, he is known for playing Porter in Star Trek: First Contact and Sub-Zero in the Mortal Kombat: Legacy series.

Akio Ōtsuka (Japanese)

The Japanese voice of Shimura, Akio Ōtsuka, has a vast background of voice acting in both games and anime. It ranges from the latest roles in games like Kouichi Adachi in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth and Lucifer in Sand Land to anime shows, including Thorkell in Vinland Saga and Blackbeard in One Piece.

Khotun Khan

Patrick Gallagher (English)

Khotun Khan is the big bad of Ghost of Tsushima, and his English voice was portrayed by Patrick Gallagher. Gallagher’s most notable roles include Attila the Hun in the Night at the Museum movie, as well as Ken Tanaka in the Glee series.

Tsutomu Isobe (Japanese)

The Japanese voice of Khotun Khan is brought to you by Tsutomu Isobe, who also voiced Joe Sumeragi in Scarlet Nexus, Maeda Keiji in Nioh 2, and Regis Lucis Caelum in Final Fantasy 15 (both in the game and the movie).

Sensei Ishikawa

François Chau (English)

François Chau voices Ishikawa in English and is also known for acting in multiple TV shows. While there are quite a few different shows behind his belt, one of Chau’s latest roles that you might know him from is The Great Sage in Avatar: The Last Airbender live adaptation.

Shigeru Chiba (Japanese)

In Japanese, Ishikawa is voiced by Shigeru Chiba. Much like the voice of Lord Shimura, Chiba has voiced multiple notable characters in games and anime, including Sebas Tian in the Overlord anime and Raditz in several Dragon Ball projects.

Kenji

James Hiroyuki Liao (English)

James Hiroyuki Liao stars in several TV shows apart from voicing video game characters like Kenji. His shows include Barry, The Dropout, Orphan Black: Echoes, and Unforgettable. Liao also played Yasuzo in the Snake Eyes movie.

Setsuji Sato (Japanese)

Setsuji Sato has quite a background when it comes to voice acting. Even if you don’t watch anime shows and movies, there are roles you definitely have heard of like Pavitr Prabhakar from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Rammatra from Overwatch 2, and Silco from Arcane.

