There are many reasons to watch Genshin Impact livestreams, and let’s not hide it, Primogem codes is one of those.
As it’s tradition, MiHoYo releases a live broadcast before each Major update. In between announcements, the developer inserts short breaks that feature exclusive Primogem codes.
In the latest broadcast, three time-limited Primogem codes were revealed. Be fast to redeem them in the game, because they’ll only be available for 24 hours.
Here are the Genshin Impact Patch 3.4 livestream codes.
Primogem codes to redeem
Here are the three codes revealed during the 3.4 Patch broadcast:
- NS8TUVJYR4UH
- Includes 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora
- NSQTVCKYRMDM
- Includes 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores
- LB8SDUJYQ4V9
- Includes 100 Primogems and five XP books
In addition, the developer revealed the gameplay of both upcoming characters, Yaoyao and Alhaitham. It also gave more information and video assets of the upcoming Sumeru region, the Desert of Hadramaveth.
It will feature violent tornadoes of sand, undergrounds of lush vegetation, more ruins to explore, and more. More features for the upcoming event, the Lantern Rite (in Liyue and Inazuma), were also disclosed.
Players can eagerly await new minigames and precious rewards from this event. It will include a minigame inspired by fighting games, but with beetles as playable characters, as well as a web event, races, fireworks, and more.
The 3.4 update is planned to release around mid-January.