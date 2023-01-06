Most information on the 3.4 update was revealed, as well as Yaoyao and Alhaitham.

There are many reasons to watch Genshin Impact livestreams, and let’s not hide it, Primogem codes is one of those.

As it’s tradition, MiHoYo releases a live broadcast before each Major update. In between announcements, the developer inserts short breaks that feature exclusive Primogem codes.

In the latest broadcast, three time-limited Primogem codes were revealed. Be fast to redeem them in the game, because they’ll only be available for 24 hours.

Here are the Genshin Impact Patch 3.4 livestream codes.

Primogem codes to redeem

Screengrab via MiHoYo

Here are the three codes revealed during the 3.4 Patch broadcast:

NS8TUVJYR4UH Includes 100 Primogems and 50,000 Mora

NSQTVCKYRMDM Includes 100 Primogems and 10 Enhancement Ores

LB8SDUJYQ4V9 Includes 100 Primogems and five XP books



In addition, the developer revealed the gameplay of both upcoming characters, Yaoyao and Alhaitham. It also gave more information and video assets of the upcoming Sumeru region, the Desert of Hadramaveth.

It will feature violent tornadoes of sand, undergrounds of lush vegetation, more ruins to explore, and more. More features for the upcoming event, the Lantern Rite (in Liyue and Inazuma), were also disclosed.

Players can eagerly await new minigames and precious rewards from this event. It will include a minigame inspired by fighting games, but with beetles as playable characters, as well as a web event, races, fireworks, and more.

The 3.4 update is planned to release around mid-January.