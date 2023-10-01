Coin Master: Free Spins & Coins Links (September 2023) – Updated

Free spins and coins in Coin Master go a long way to speed up your daily progression in the game. Considering spins cost money and those can add up over time, players looking to stick to their budget naturally want to get the most out of free offerings whenever they’re available.

Considering time is also an important asset in the game since a raid can always be around the corner, I compiled all the bonus links for free spins and coins in Coin Master together so you can claim them as soon as possible and return to action.

How can you get more free spins and coins in Coin Master

If you can get more free spins and coins in Coin Master, you’ll get to speed up your progress in the game. With more resources, you’ll be able to complete more actions compared to your rivals.

There are a few ways to get even more free spins and coins in Coin Master, and here are all of them.

Players looking to maximize their resources should prioritize not missing a day of free spins and coins links. Most links come with expiration dates so it’s important to keep up with them to build up resources.

Though missing a day or two won’t be the end of the world, turning claiming the links above a habit can allow you to passively build up your resources through spins and coins.

2) Invite Facebook friends to Coin Master

Though not many may want to be that one person who spams game requests on Facebook, inviting Facebook friends happens to be one of the best ways to get free spins in Coin Master.

When you successfully invite a friend, and they download the game while tying their account to their Facebook, you’ll receive 40 free spins in Coin Master. If you have a friend who’s been considering trying out Coin Master, make sure to invite them personally to cash in on the bonuses.

3) Become an active gifter

Sending gifts in Coin Master is an excellent way to get free spins. When you give a friend free spins, you don’t actually lose your own, so when they return the favor, you’ll end up with extra spins in your hands.

Overall, you can get 100 free spins from friends in Coin Master, meaning you’ll need 100 active friends. If you don’t have that many, you can visit community hubs like Reddit to add other active players to your friends list.

4) Follow the Reward Calendar in Coin Master

There’s a Reward Calendar in Coin Master that gives players free spins and coins as daily rewards. There will be a special reward to claim when you log in every day and some of these rewards will be free spins.

5) Follow Coin Master on Social Media

Coin Master is active on Twitter and Facebook. The game’s developer release many updates through their social media channels, and they also share free spins from time to time that come in the form of links.

6) Register for email gifts

Coin Master offers players to send gifts via email. While many opt out of this feature due to security concerns, you can accumulate a decent number of spins if you sign up for email gifts.

While you’ll get a few unrelated emails here and there, I haven’t been getting that many spam emails from Coin Master, and the free spins have been worth the trade.

7) Watch video ads to get free spins

Coin Master allows players to earn free spins by watching video ads. You can only do this a couple of times per day through the slot machine interface.

Navigate to the slot machine and select the spin energy button on the bottom right corner of your screen to start watching an ad. If the button isn’t there, that means you might have watched the maximum number of videos you can view in a single day.

8) Play the game and spin that wheel

It can go unnoticed, but you can get plenty of free spins while playing Coin Master. On the slot machine, three spin energy symbols in a row will mean free spins for you, giving you a second chance at hitting it big.

9) Build and level up your village

Your village is your pride in Coin Master and leveling it up will give you free spins. However, doing so is one of the harder tasks in the game since putting up new buildings and improving them are costly processes.

10) Don’t miss out on events

Coin Master events tend to reward players with plenty of free spins and coins. If there’s an on-going event in Coin Master, you can check it out via the buttons that appear in the slot machine interface.

Look for symbols or anything out of ordinary around the menu button, and click on them to learn more about the events.

11) Wait to get free spins

Coin Master gives five free spins to all players every hour. You can hold 50 spins maximum, so I recommend maximizing your free waiting spins by spending them whenever you’re close to reaching the cap amount of 50.

Frequently asked Coin Master questions, FAQ

Coin Master is a game of many elements, and considering the number of resources you have to deal with in the game, it can all get a bit confusing over time. Below, you can find some of the most asked Coin Master questions and their answers.

I recommend redeeming Coin Master free spin links on the iOS/Android device that you have the game installed on. If you try to redeem a code on PC, you’ll be redirected to a Facebook page and receive an error message.

Make sure that you have Coin Master installed on your iOS or Android device.

Open this article or find a Coin Master free spin link on the game’s social media.

Click on the free spin link and it’ll open the game for you.

When the game loads, you’ll receive a message confirming that you received free spins.

A Coin Master free spin link can stop working for various reasons. The link might automatically stop working when it expires. A link generally expires three days after getting issued.

Or, you might be trying to use the free spin link on a device that doesn’t have Coin Master installed. If you think that the link is still active, make sure to download Coin Master and update it if it’s already on your device.

How to get 50 Coin Master free spins

50 Coin Master free spin links or rewards rarely become available in the game. They generally appear during events and can be earned by raiding other players or using links during events.

How to get 60 Coin Master free spins

Getting 60 Coin Master free spins is also a rare occurrence, but it’s not impossible. Keep up with the daily free spin links and the events to increase your chances of getting 60 Coin Master free spins.

How to get 70 Coin Master free spins

70 Coin Master free spins is even rarer than 50 and 60. The 70 spin reward generally appears during events, and you’ll need to actively play the game and follow Coin Master’s social media channels to ensure you don’t miss out.

How to get 100 Coin Masters free spins

To get 100 Coin Masters free spins, you’ll need to actively raid and play PvP battles during certain in-game events. You can keep up with the events through the game’s social media channel or on the main menu.

How to get 400, 600, or 800 Coin Master free spins

Free spin amounts like 400, 600, and 800 can be acquired by participating in Coin Master events or following its social media channels.

How to get 50,000 Coin Masters free spins

You can only get 50,000 Coin Masters free spins from events. It’s not possible to get 50,000 Coin Masters from daily links, so you’ll need to pay close attention to the active events.

You can check back here to find the latest Coin Master free spins links every day. If you’d like to scout them yourself, however, you’ll need to follow Coin Master on Facebook and Twitter as the developer shares these links on various posts.

Yes, Coin Master free spins links expire and most links expire three days after they are released. So once you have a Coin Master free spin link on the game’s Facebook or Twitter, you’ll have three days to claim it in the game.

Can you get unlimited free spins in Coin Master?

No, you can’t get unlimited free spins in Coin Master since there’s a limit on how you can hold at a certain time. This ensures a level playing field and gives every player a chance to compete.

