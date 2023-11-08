Top 10 Football Manager 2024 skins: FM24 skins ranked

The Football Manager 2024 skin community is almost as prevalent as the Skyrim modding community. Trying out different skins is almost part of the core experience by now, so here are the top 10 best FM24 skins.

Different folks are looking for different strokes coming from their Football Manager 2024 skins, which is why I tried to cover different ground with these selections. Of course, the skins still had to be of high quality, and no human can completely take out their personal preferences, but you should find at least one skin of interest in this top 10.

Regardless of whether you’re looking for a complete overhaul of the FM24 UI, a mere color palette swap and some backgrounds, or volumes of interface changes, there is a suggestion ready for you.

10) FM24 Priisek skin

This one is for the OG managers and the biggest personal sacrifice I had to make while compiling the rankings. Though I’m supposed to hype up my choices for this list, I must admit that the Priisek skin is my least favorite of the bunch. That’s because its main appeal is giving players a minimalistic retro experience. It just so happens that I’m not the target audience.

Doesn’t mean there isn’t such an audience, so if you want a more streamlined presentation, you can give this one a go. It comes in three slightly different versions, all of which include a pair of inescapable Priisek logos, including one serving as your Options menu.

Yeah, I’m really not a fan of this skin. But if you are, knock yourself out.

You get a couple of big red logos with the Priisek skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

9) FM24 Dark Polish skin

The Dark Polish skin is, as its name suggests, a darkened version of the Football Manager 2024 base skin. It does make slight interface changes here and there, most notably on the club overview screen, but it’s a skin purely centered around visuals. To further enhance that notion, the Dark Polish skin also comes with a small backgrounds package.

Dark Polish does what it promises to do – it makes FM24 dark. Screenshot by Dot Esports

8) FM24 Dark Gold skin

This skin is here for one main reason—it has the coolest color combo on the market. You can’t help but feel like the James Bond of management while playing Football Manager 2024 with the Dark Gold skin, and this isn’t even an attempt at a Goldfinger pun. What could ruin your Bond impersonation are the massive logo of the skin’s creator in the lower left corner and the pair of plugs for YouTube and Discord in the top right corner.

If these don’t bother you at all, then this skin is a contender for a much higher position on the list. It has a very distinctive and an undeniably slick way of presenting FM24 unmatched by any other skin I’ve tried. Unfortunately, I can’t stand intrusive links and logos in my immersive experiences, which is why I’m proposing a backup plan for similarly-minded individuals.

The FM24 Narigon skin is a decent second option. Its black and yellow combination isn’t exactly on par with the excellency of Dark Gold, but it’s close enough if the latter’s logos and links are too much to bear.

The coolness factor of the Dark Gold skin cannot be denied. Screenshot by Dot Esports

7) FM24 Kojuro skin

The Kojuro skin doesn’t do all that much color-wise besides removing the purple default and replacing it with a darker tone. The biggest change in that regard is an admittedly cool ocean blue coloring of various menu elements.

Where the skin truly shines is its club overviews. Other skins try the starting 11 visualizer too, but Kojuro is the only one to present the full package—player likenesses and shirts on a vertical pitch. This is a personal preference, but I very much prefer vertical to horizontal pitch for this sort of stuff. The starting 11 is mixed very well with other details like club crest and facility info, kits, key personnel, as well as easily accessible tabs relating to the club’s history.

Your starting 11 will always look nice with the Kojuro skin. Screenshot by Dot Esports

6) FM24 Tato24 skin

Tato24 is the ideal middle ground of Football Manager 2024 skins. It employs a muted color palette that’s pleasing even to the most irritable eye. It presents only the most necessary information on main overview screens without oversaturating the given space. It offers enhanced visuals compared to the base skin without appearing like a slideshow. Tato24 is the quintessential skin for those wanting more than the base experience without going too overboard with the presentation.

Tato24 is perfect for getting a different FM24 vibe without feeling like it’s another game altogether. Screenshot by Dot Esports

5) FM24 Sas24 skin

The word of the day for the Sas24 skin is customization. Visually, the skin simply does its job. It goes for a rather standard dark blue main color without too much crazy presentation techniques like we’ve seen with other skins. What the Sas24 skin excels at is giving you full control over various information with minimal amount of clicks. This is best demonstrated on the overview pages of players and clubs, which include a mini-menu with all key tabs you would otherwise need to access from separate pages.

This skin also manages to somehow add more stats to the game, and every community-created content that adds more stats to one of the most stat-driven franchises ever deserves my deepest respect. If customization and functionality are your calling cards, the FM24 Sas24 skin is an absolute must.

Sas24 makes FM24 even more of a stat fest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

4) FM24 Material skin

The Football Manager 2024 Material skin is proof enough that a single feature can elevate a product from good to great. The product is an already good version of the popular dark blue theme that comes with my personal favorite club fixtures section and a tight player overview. This skin pulls off a similar trick to Sas24 by allowing quick access to various club and player information instead of cramming it all in your face at once.

What separates the Material skin is its moving personnel headers, which flip upon opening a club’s overview. A similar effect is used for player and staff overviews. You need to see this effect once to understand why the Material skin is rated as high as it is.

Who knew moving heads are all a manager ever needed? Screenshot by Dot Esports

3) FM24 OPZ Elite skin

The previous two skins and this one are their own miniature top three inside a top 10. The OPZ Elite skin is similar to both by using the quick access trick to keep club and player overviews clean and functional. It also replicates the mesmerizing trick with moving personnel images. The visual design takes a different approach, but it’s not why I rate this skin higher than the other two.

I give the OPZ Elite skin special props for giving us a choice of several image presentations in player overviews, including the best one in all the skins I tested. It provides key info in a tight space, all while keeping its unique style. This uniqueness can also be traced to the starting 11 visuals. Great skin all around.

OPZ Elite is among the more unique skins available for FM24. Screenshot by Dot Esports

2) FM24 Jimbo skin

The Jimbo skin does much with little. It is how I’d imagine the perfect FM24 default skin. It provides all the necessary information in a well-arranged package with full customization, combines it with an enlarged image of player faces and club stadiums for some eye candy, and tops it all off with the very enjoyable feature of the entire screen font changing to the colors of the club you are currently viewing. I’m giving this my stamp of approval for anyone looking for a skin that’s different in all the good ways while not diverging too far from a classic experience.

The Jimbo skin fels like what the base FM24 skin should have been. Screenshot by Dot Esports

1) FM24 FLUT skin

The FLUT skin is the furthest you can get from the default Football Manager 2024 interface, and if you can’t tell by its placement, it’s precisely why I enjoy it. That’s no knock against the base skin, it’s just that amazing feeling of almost playing a different game.

There is an influx of different graphs and images that makes you feel like there isn’t a single dull frame on the screen. Several backgrounds packaged with the skin further add to the colorful vibe, and the best part is that it’s almost all coming from useful in-game features, not artificial coloring.

Player and club overview pages are a particular highlight of the FLUT skin. There are six player panels containing various key information. Once you know what’s where, it is super comfortable to check exactly what you’re looking for. Club overview presents several eye-pleasing visuals—an overview of the club’s hometown, its stadium, and my personal favorite touch, an indicator of the club’s location on the world map.

If you want to experience FM24 in a polar opposite way to what the default skin presents, the FLUT skin is exactly what you’re looking for. There is zero fluff, no logos or watermarks thrown in your face. Just you and the game in a completely different setting to what you’re used to.

Basically the only thing remaining from FM24 in the FLUT skin is the database. Screenshot by Dot Esports

These are, of course, our rankings, and although we’d be thrilled to have recommended your next favorite skin, people’s needs are too unique to cover in a single top 10 ranking. If you’re yet to find what you’re looking for, you can do your own Football Manager 2024 skin chasing through FMScout’s backlog of skins. Good luck!