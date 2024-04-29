Luck is one of the seven SPECIAL stats in Fallout Shelter. It’s a little tricky to figure out what Luck does though, especially because there’s no dedicated room for the stat, and if it’s even worth training your dwellers.

Recommended Videos

Luck is essential as it can help your vault and its dwellers in various ways.

What does Luck do in Fallout Shelter, explained

You’re less likely to experience an Incident with lucky dwellers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Luck increases your chances of completing a resource Rush, increases the rarity of items you get during quests, and can influence whether you will also get Caps or additional Caps from a room when you collect resources or out in the Wasteland.

The higher your dweller’s Luck in Fallout Shelter, the Luckier they become, which, in turn, means they become better at finding items, getting more Caps, and pulling off daring resource Rushes. As it’s an essential yet underrated SPECIAL stat, at least in the beginning, training your dwellers in Luck is crucial as soon as you unlock the Luck training room.

How to increase your Luck in Fallout Shelter

The more rooms you build, the more costly it will be. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to increase your Luck in Fallout Shelter is to unlock and build a Game Room. When dwellers are assigned to the Game Room, they train Luck.

To unlock the Game Room, you must have at least 45 dwellers in your vault. Once you have 45 dwellers, you can build your Game Room for 600 Caps. The more Game Rooms you have, the more dwellers you can train in Luck. However, I would only build and upgrade three rooms (which can fit six dwellers) because you can rotate your dwellers between this training room and another or even work in a resource room. Doing it this way will take time to train all your dwellers in Luck, but you will save Caps, space, and resources.

If you were wondering if it was essential to train dwellers in Luck, it is, and this is everything you need to know about why you should and how to do it in Fallout Shelter.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more