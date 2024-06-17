Forgot password
Todd Howard: ‘No rush’ for next Fallout game despite boom in franchise hype

Waiting never changes.
Manodeep Mukherjee
Published: Jun 17, 2024 02:11 am

We know the next Fallout game is far off. But some of us felt there was a sliver of a chance, with the Fallout TV show garnering universal acclaim, that Bethesda might just realign its priority to strike while the iron is hot. That is sadly not the case.

In an interview with YouTuber MrMattyPlays on June 16, Bethesda Game Studios head Todd Howard opened up about the future of the Fallout franchise post-TV show popularity. “Fallout has never been more popular,” Howard said but emphasized how Bethesda wants to give these franchises their due time to make the individual entries more meaningful. “We don’t feel like we need to rush any of that.”

“I totally get the desire for a new kind of ‘mainline’ single-player game, but those things take time,” he touched upon the long dev time for AAA games in the modern industry. “I don’t think it’s bad for people to miss things as well.”

“We just want to get it right and make sure that everything we’re doing in a franchise, whether it’s Elder Scrolls or Fallout or now Starfield, that those become meaningful moments for everybody who loves these franchises as much as we do.”

It’s been almost nine years since the release of Fallout 4. Granted, we have received Fallout 76 in the meantime. But that’s an MMO, and clearly, there is a significant chunk of Bethesda fans who just want the next single-player Fallout.

Regarding mainline games, Bethesda currently has The Elder Scrolls 6 in its immediate development pipeline before the next Fallout title. This is, of course, without counting the post-launch content for Starfield and Fallout 76.

