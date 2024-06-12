Is Fallout 76 down: How to check server status

Fallout 76 has seen a surge in players following the popularity of the Amazon Prime series, but a popular live-service title may lead to server issues. If you’re encountering problems, we can tell you how to check on the server status.

Bethesda’s Fallout 76 is different from single-player titles like Starfield and Fallout 4, as a constant connection is required to the internet due to Fallout 76’s online play being a core focus. But that means you’re at the mercy of the servers.

The easiest way of determining whether Fallout 76 is down is to check the official server status, which we’ve explained how to do below.

How to check Fallout 76 server status

You’ve got the power. Image via Bethesda

The Fallout 76 server status is available to check on Bethesda’s official website, which lists the status of Bethesda.net’s core services and live games—and there’s a handy key to determine exactly what is going on.

A green tick means the Fallout 76 server is operational, a spanner means the game is down for planned maintenance, an orange exclamation mark means partial outage and that Bethesda is aware of problems for some users, while a red cross means Bethesda is aware of total outage.

Although this is the official source for the status of Fallout 76, it’s manually updated by Bethesda. While it’s great for checking whether planned maintenance has started, it may not be the quickest way to determine whether there are other issues.

Instead, check the Fallout 76 status on social media sites like X (formerly Twitter), Reddit, and Discord to see whether other players are reporting issues. This method is usually the quickest way to discover whether players are experiencing similar problems or if an issue is not server-related.

