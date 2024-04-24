Is Fallout 5 confirmed? Everything we know

Everyone is curious about whether there will be a Fallout 5 game and if it has been confirmed when it will be released, especially after the hugely explosive success of the Fallout TV series on Amazon and the Fallout franchise resurgence.

Here’s everything we know about Fallout‘s possible fifth title right now.

Is Fallout 5 confirmed?

The Fallout franchise has seen a resurgence since the TV show aired. Image via Amazon Prime

Yes, Fallout 5 has been confirmed by Todd Howard, one of the directors and producers at Bethesda Game Studios, during an interview with IGN at the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase.

Unfortunately, we don’t know how far Fallout 5 is in development. However, in a separate interview with IGN from 2021, Howard mentioned the team has a “one-pager on Fallout 5, [and] what we want to do.” One-pagers are essentially game outlines that include everything from the target audience to the storyline and plot.

Although it has been over two years since this interview, we have yet to hear more about Fallout 5’s development or where it might be in the process, as, even after the TV show adaption’s success, Howard has no plans to reveal more information about Fallout 5 and its release date anytime soon.

Elder Scrolls 6 is the dev’s first priority. Image via Bethesda

According to the interview with Hoard at the 2022 Xbox and Bethesda Showcase, Fallout 5 will be released sometime after Elder Scrolls 6. And, if you’re a fan of the Elder Scrolls franchise, you’ll know this title won’t be released anytime soon.

After revealing an Elder Scrolls 6 teaser in 2018, this was all anyone could ask the devs and Howard about, and we’re still waiting to hear something official from Bethesda. However, due to the Microsoft FTC Trial, which concluded in 2023, it was revealed Elder Scrolls 6 is still in the early stages of production and that we may not see this title released until 2028 at the earliest.

This means Fallout 5 may not launch until the 2030s. And if Bethesda’s 10-year game development timeline applies, we may not see this title released until the latter half of this decade.

All speculated Fallout 5 platforms

Fallout 5 will likely launch on PC and Xbox and be available on day one of release on the Xbox PC and Console Game Passes because Microsoft now owns Bethesda.

As a result of this merger, Fallout 5 may not release on PlayStation, given PlayStation is Microsoft’s direct competitor. We may see this title on PlayStation sometime down the line, like how Fallout 4 and Fallout 76 are now available on PlayStation.

