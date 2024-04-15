How to merge rooms in Fallout Shelter

Space is limited in any Vault, but that doesn’t mean your Vault Dwellers in Fallout Shelter can be cramped forever.

As new Vault Dwellers line up outside the Vault door, hoping to get inside, it can be frustrating to have no room when a person with an exceptionally high stat in their S.P.E.C.I.A.L. score shows up. But to equip more Vault Dwellers in your various rooms, you’ll have to learn how to merge rooms properly in Fallout Shelter.

How can I merge rooms in Fallout Shelter?

To merge rooms, you’ll need to build the same type of room next to each other. Doing so will expand the capacity of the number of Vault Dwellers that can work in that room. Single rooms can hold two Vault Dwellers, double-sized rooms can hold four, and triple-sized rooms can hold up to six. Larger rooms will produce more resources and train Vault Dwellers faster.

Build down then build out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Rooms need to be at the same upgrade level to be merged, but placed rooms will automatically merge once they’re at the same level. For example, you can place a level one Diner next to a level two Diner, and after you upgrade the level one Diner to level two, it will merge with the other level two Diner. But it’s much cheaper to merge multiple rooms together and then upgrade the large room afterward.

Tips for merging rooms in Fallout Shelter

When building your Vault in Fallout Shelter, use the elevators to build down, that way you have room for each room type to be built and merged into a triple.

The rooms closest to the surface should be fully occupied with Vault Dwellers bearing weapons. In the instance where Raiders break into the Vault, these rooms are where they’ll head first, and they’ll be in for a rude welcome when six fully armed Vault Dwellers are waiting for them. If you have any pregnant Dwellers, though, put them in another room if you can as they’ll flee and won’t fight.

