How to get Vault 33 Backpack in Fallout 76

If you like Lucy from the Fallout TV series and want to rock her Vault 33 look, you can get the Vault 33 Backpack along with a few other goodies in Fallout 76. There are three ways to get the backpack.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get the Vault 33 Backpack in Fallout 76.

How to claim the Vault 33 Backpack in Fallout 76

They should have just given it for free. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can claim the Fallout 76 Vault 33 Backpack in three different ways:

Game Pass Ultimate (PC or Xbox)

Twitch Subscription

Fallout 1st Subscription

Here’s how each method works:

Game Pass Ultimate

Get the backpack and other benefits as a Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you subscribe to Game Pass Ultimate, simply log into the game and claim the backpack. When you log into Fallout 76, a prompt in the store will beckon you to claim the Vault 33 backpack. This is probably the easiest and most painless way to get the backpack. You also get access to other games and benefits as a Game Pass Ultimate member.

Twitch Subscription

Give a sub and get a backpack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you don’t care about Game Pass but still want the Vault 33 Backpack, you can get it by subscribing to a Fallout 76 Twitch channel. Before you do this, link your Bethesda account to your Twitch account. Pick any Fallout 76 Twitch channel you like, buy a subscription (any amount will do), and you’ll get a backpack sent to your game. The backpack can take a few days to arrive, so just be patient.

Fallout 1st Subscription

I really don’t recommend this method. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is probably the worst and most expensive way to get the backpack. Fallout 1st is an option subscription in Fallout 76 that gives you a few benefits, including cosmetics and the ability to host a private server. All Fallout 1st subscribers, regardless of platform, can get the backpack for free. The only problem is Fallout 1st costs $12,99 a month (way more than the other two options).

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more