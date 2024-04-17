How to fix ‘this action requires an internet connection’ error in Fallout Shelter

If you can’t collect the Fallout Shelter ad rewards you earned, don’t worry—you’re not alone. Several players have reported facing the annoying “this action requires an internet connection” error despite being connected to a working network. Thankfully, there are a few fixes to ward it off.

Fallout Shelter’s “this action requires an internet connection” error, explained (and how to fix it)

What’s happening? Image via Bethesda

According to what we have seen in reports so far, the “this action requires an internet connection” error in Fallout Shelter seems to result from an internal or server-sided issue. Bethesda Support has acknowledged the error and offered ways to work around it while investigating the issue.

Here are the fixes you should try:

Force stop the Fallout Shelter app and restart it

On an Android device, you need to press and hold the app for the Force Stop option to appear, or you can go to the Settings app and find the option from the Apps list.

On an iOS device, swipe up from the bottom of the screen to open the list of running apps and close Fallout Shelter.

On PC and consoles, you can close the app and restart it. Once done, relaunch the game and check if the issue persists.

Reboot your device

If restarting the game doesn’t work, the next obvious step is to reboot your device: Mobile, console, or PC. This should help if your network connection is acting funny or another app is interrupting Fallout Shelter.

Update Fallout Shelter

Prepare for a hotfix patch if you have a working internet connection and the issue is caused by a problem on Bethesda’s side. Check for any pending updates to Fallout Shelter and install it to fix the error.

If none of the above works, Bethesda is likely working on eliminating the cause. You can always drop Bethesda Support a message if you’re unwilling to wait.

