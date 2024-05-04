How to fix the Mysterious Signal bug in Fallout 4

Fallout 4 received a second wind after the franchise’s TV show turned out to be a hit. New and returning players once again inhabited the Wasteland, encountering a Mysterious Signal Bug during the All Hallows’ Eve quest.

While the signal itself may be silent, the quest will still be alive, and you’ll be able to progress further if you know where you’re going. While this takes away from the overall experience just a little, Fallout 4 was released in 2015, so we’ll have to learn to live with the remaining bugs in the game.

How do you fix the Mysterious Signal bug in Fallout 4?

The signal could be lost forever, but at least you know where to go, which will be enough to progress further into the quest. Image via the Fallout Wiki

To fix the Mysterious Signal bug in Fallout 4, you need to go to the Harbour Master Hotel manually. You can find this location on your Pip-Boy map and prepare to face various enemies on your way there. The hotel is also a raider base now, so more fighting will be waiting for you there.

Go to the Harbourmaster Hotel and enter inside.

Deal with the raiders and open every door in the hotel.

One of the doors will be a quest trigger, and you’ll receive a status update.

The game will tell you that you’ve failed your previous objective. Still, you’ll advance to the next stage: Investigate the New England Technocrat Society.

If you’re on PC, you can also use the “setstage ccFSVFO4007_Quest 20” console command, which will brute force the game to skip the Mysterious Signal part of the quest, marking the hotel on the map.

While the Mysterious Fallout 4 Signal remains a mystery, it’s likely a coded message that leads players to the Harbourmaster Hotel. If you enjoy deciphering messages and solving puzzles, this could be a disappointing loss. Personally, I tend to skip puzzles as I’m not the quickest at solving them, so it was only a minor setback for me.

