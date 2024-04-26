Concrete is a crucial resource in Fallout 4 as it’s needed to craft items such as water pumps, buildings, and other structures.

But getting your hands on Concrete can be challenging if you’re unsure where to look or how to farm for it—and you’ll likely need a heap for your buildings and crafting. Here’s how to farm Concrete fast in Fallout 4.

How to farm for Concrete in Fallout 4

Be sure to stock up on Stimpacks and RadAway before venturing out to farm. Image via Bethesda Game Studios.

The fastest way to get Concrete in Fallout 4 is to scrap ruined houses. You can also get other resources like Wood or Steel this way. If you’re running out of buildings to scrap, you can farm for bags of cement as one bag can be broken down into five Concrete at a workshop.

Bags of cement can be found all around the map, but you’ll mostly find them in abandoned buildings, settlements, or pre-war structures. However, there are specific locations you should go to first to farm for bags of cement, as you will find quite a few bags at the following locations:

West Everett Estates: North of Poseidon Energy and West of the Relay Tower OMC-810 (Radio Tower).

Wilson Atomatoys Factory: Southeast of Quincy's Wuarry

The Castle (beneath the Castle): East of South Boston High

Boston Airport: Southeast of the East Boston Police Station

Irish Pride Industries Shipyard: Northwest of the East Boston Police Station

Vault 114: You will come here during your main quest.

Although you’ll find several bags of cement in these locations, there are dozens of bags across the Commonwealth. So, even if you have yet to explore some of these regions, don’t worry: Just explore the points of interest like quarries, stations, schools, and any structure on your ventures, and you’ll find them. But if you have a lot of Caps, you can also buy shipments of concrete from vendors like Connie from Abernathy Farm or Supervisor Greene (a Mr. Handy Robot) in Graygarden.

Getting Concrete, especially in large quantities and quickly, can be challenging. So, if you need concrete, break down ruined homes and cinderblocks, find cement bags, or buy shipments of concrete from vendors in Fallout 4.

